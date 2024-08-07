Cell Isolation Market Size to Reach USD 45.0 Billion by 2032, Impelled by Continual Advancements in Biotechnology

Cell Isolation Market Outlook 2024-2032:

The cell isolation market size reached a value of USD 13.7 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, the market is expected to reach USD 45.0 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 13.7% during 2024-2032.

The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, such as cancer, diabetes, and HIV/AIDS, growing investments in life sciences research, considerable rise in governmental and private funding, and continual advancements in cell isolation techniques including magnetic-activated cell sorting (MACS), fluorescence-activated cell sorting (FACS), and microfluidics.

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic and Infectious Diseases: A Key Market Driver

One of the major drivers for the market is an increased incidence of chronic and infectious diseases. With aging populations and lifestyle changes, there has been an increase in chronic diseases, such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and cancer cases around the globe. All of these diseases require advanced medical interventions wherein cell-based therapies and regenerative medicine, thus increasing the demand for cell isolation techniques. For instance, in cancer treatment, isolation and analysis of certain cell types may result in personalized therapies, targeting effectively only cancerous cells and leaving behind non-cancerous cells.

According to the American Cancer Society’s 2024 report, nearly 2 million new cases of cancer will be diagnosed in the United States in 2024. Approximately 611,720 deaths from cancer is estimated to register this year. Similarly, considering diabetes, pancreatic islet cells must be isolated in order for research into cell replacement therapies to take place. With such diseases becoming more prevalent, the requirement for accurate and efficient cell isolation techniques becomes more vital, thus driving the market growth. It is through the isolation of cells that the medical fraternity has been able to get control over infectious diseases, such as HIV and tuberculosis, or the current COVID-19 pandemic.

In medical research and treatment, cell isolation is essential to develop vaccines, understand the mechanism of diseases, and make targeted therapies wherever necessary. For example, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the isolation of viral RNA and some immune cells has been integrally key to diagnostic testing, vaccine development, and understanding the impact of the virus on the immune system. In addition, cell isolation technologies have to move faster; researchers need more efficient, quicker, and reliable methods to study these pathogens and host responses to research into infectious diseases. Consequently, the market is expanding due to the strong demand from the increasing prevalence of both chronic and infectious diseases, promoted by innovative cell isolation technologies.

Growing Investments in Life Sciences Research Fueling the Demand

Increasing investments in life sciences research are significantly propelling the market. The government, private sector, and research institutions are continuously donating to the life sciences sector. Thus, there is a higher demand for new and improved technologies and methodologies in cellular studies. Such investments are targeted at expedited discovery of new treatments, deciphering complex biological processes, and the development of innovative therapeutic agents. It increases the demand for accurate and efficient cell isolation at the heart of many applications, from cancer research to regenerative medicine and drug development.

Along with this, the funding enables the development and commercialization of state-of-the-art technologies of cell isolation, such as magnetic-activated cell sorting, fluorescence-activated cell sorting, or microfluidic devices for enhancing accuracy and efficiency in the isolation of particular population of cells from complex biological samples. According to a stem cell research report, a comparison of the time to purify iPSC-CMs showed that the miR-switch-MACS method could obtain at least 100 times more iPSC-CMs than the conventional cell sorting method using antibodies, despite similar procedure times. Even including the subsequent 48 h for puromycin selection after MACS, the miR-switch-MACS method notably decreases the time and effort needed for standard cell sorting methods. Furthermore, conventional antibody-based purification methods risk contaminating antibodies The growing rate of investments also provides an impetus for collaborations between academia, biotech companies, and pharmaceutical giants. Translating research findings into clinical applications requires collaborations between academia, biotech companies, and pharmaceutical giants, hence providing the demand for robust cell isolation tools. In addition, the growing interest in personalized medicine and immunotherapy, both of which require isolating and manipulating specific cell types further increases the need for advanced techniques of cell isolation. Besides this, government funding initiatives through grants or through public-private partnerships aid in funding large-scale projects for infrastructure development in life sciences, thereby increasing the market for cell isolation.

Advancements in Biotechnology and Cell Isolation Techniques are Supporting the Market

Fast developments in biotechnology and advancements in cell isolation techniques provides an impetus to the market. In confluence with this, technological innovations, such as microfluidics, magnetic-activated cell sorting, and fluorescence-activated cell sorting, are revolutionizing this area by giving ways to improve precision, efficiency, and scalability in cell isolation processes. Microfluidic technologies are cell manipulation and sorting on a microscale by fluid dynamics, allowing the manipulation of cells without causing damage and with improved viability. Likewise, MACS and FACS technologies provide high specificity and purity by separating target cells, through magnetic particles and fluorescence markers respectively, from heterogeneous populations. These advances offer more reliable and reproducible methodologies for researchers and clinicians to extract high-quality cells for several applications, including research, diagnosis, and therapeutic development.

Moreover, in the context of cancer research, detailed studies of tumor cells are feasible using these advanced cell isolation techniques, thus improving the understanding and development of targeted therapies. Another important development in the field of cell isolation techniques that is propelling the growth of the market further is the integration of AI and ML. According to a 2023 research report, microfluidic technology, combined with artificial intelligence (AI) to analyze thousands of single tumor cell secretion data produces a tumor cell classification recognition accuracy of 95.0%. This study provides an intelligent platform for high-throughput living single-cell multi-index secreted biomarker profiling, which holds broad implications for cancer research and biomedical investigation.

The algorithms developed in AI and ML can be trained with complex data sets resulting from procedures of cell isolation, by which it optimizes parameters, increasing accuracy and efficiency in cell sorting and identification. AI-driven image recognition systems increase the accuracy of fluorescence-based cell sorting by better distinguishing minute differences in cell morphology and marker expression. This increases the speed of the isolation process and ensures a greater degree of purity and viability for the isolated cells. In addition, the development of automated cell isolation systems is bringing a change into the landscape by reducing manual intervention and variability. Such systems can process large volumes of samples with homogeneous results and are hence applied in clinical and industrial processes, which involve scaling up and reproducibility. Automation allows for high-throughput screening and the production of cell-based products at large scales, for example, CAR-T cells for cancer immunotherapy. With increasing adoption rates of these newer techniques, demand for specialized equipment and reagents increases, thus driving the market.

Leading Companies in the Cell Isolation Market:

The market research report by IMARC encompasses a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the market. Across the global cell isolation market, several notable companies are offering innovative solutions to address various aspects of cell isolation. Excellos Inc., a cell therapy CDMO, has partnered with Vitalant, a leading nonprofit blood and biotherapies organization. The partnership includes an investment by Vitalant and collaboration on cell sourcing, testing, and laboratory services. They will work with the Vitalant Innovation Center, leveraging its research and development expertise. This collaboration aims to bring new products and services to patients nationwide. The partnership enhances Excellos’s capabilities and expands Vitalant’s biotherapy initiatives.

Akadeum Life Sciences, the global leader in buoyancy-based cell separation technology, have announced the preview of their Alerion cell separation system. The instrument will provide a closed system for separating T cells from a leukopak using Akadeum’s revolutionary Buoyancy Activated Cell Sorting (BACS) microbubble technology. The instrument claims to speed up the cell separation process, increase cell recovery, automate several manual steps, improve sample processing robustness, decrease user error incidence, and reduce cell exhaustion.

Becton Dickinson and Company, a leading global medical technology company has launched the BD FACSDiscover™ S8 Cell Sorter, featuring two breakthrough technologies. The BD CellView™ Image Technology provides detailed microscopic images and high-speed cell sorting based on visual characteristics. The BD SpectralFX™ Technology offers full-spectrum cell sorting and high-parameter experiments within a simplified workflow. These innovations enhance research capabilities and cell-based therapeutic development. The new instrument aims to transform fields such as drug discovery, immuno-oncology, and genomics.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has launched the ddSEQ™ Single-Cell 3' RNA-Seq Kit and Omnition v1.1 analysis software for single-cell transcriptome and gene expression research. The kit, designed for use with Bio-Rad’s ddSEQ Cell Isolator, offers a fast, efficient, and affordable workflow for generating high-quality single-cell RNA-Seq libraries. The Omnition v1.1 software enables comprehensive data analysis, QC, and reporting. These tools support research in oncology, immunology, neurology, and stem cell biology by providing valuable insights into single-cell transcription and gene expression.

Regional Analysis:

The major markets for cell isolation include the North America (the United States and Canada); Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, and others); Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, and others); Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and others); and the Middle East and Africa. According to the report, North America accounted for the largest market share.

The market in North America is driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure, significant investments in biotechnology and pharmaceuticals, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and a robust focus on personalized medicine. Additionally, strong R&D activities and collaborations between academic institutions and biotech companies further propel market growth.

Europe’s market is fueled by a growing emphasis on cancer research, advancements in cell-based therapies, and supportive government policies. The presence of leading biotechnology firms and extensive funding for research initiatives, coupled with increasing healthcare expenditures, also significantly contribute to market expansion.

In the Asia Pacific region, the market is driven by rapidly improving healthcare infrastructure, increasing investment in life sciences research, and a growing biopharmaceutical industry. Along with this, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and expanding awareness of personalized medicine further propels market growth.

The market in the Middle East and Africa is primarily driven by increasing healthcare investments, growing awareness of advanced medical treatments, and the rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases. Government initiatives to improve healthcare infrastructure and support for biotechnology research also play crucial roles in creating a positive outlook for the market.

Latin America’s market is propelled by growing investments in healthcare, expanding biotechnology sectors, and increasing research activities in cell-based therapies. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases and government initiatives to enhance healthcare systems further support the market growth.

Base Year: 2023

Historical Period: 2018-2023

Market Forecast: 2024-2032

Breakup by Technique:

Centrifugation

Surface Marker

Filtration

Breakup by Cell Type:

Human Cells

Animal Cells

Breakup by Product:



Consumables

Reagents, Kits, Media and Sera Beads Disposables Instruments

Centrifuges Flow Cytometers Filtration Systems Magnetic-activated Cell Separator Systems



Breakup by Application:

Biomolecule Isolation

Therapeutics

Stem Cell Research

Cancer Research

Tissue Regeneration

In-Vitro Diagnostics

Breakup by End Use:

Biotechnology and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories

Research Laboratories and Institutes

Others

Regional Analysis:

North America

United States Canada

Asia-Pacific

China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe

Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America

Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

