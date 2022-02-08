Catalyst Clinical Research, Ledger Run Expand Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Research, Streamline Clinical Operations

WILMINGTON, N.C. & TIBURON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Catalyst Clinical Research, a leading provider of clinical research services, and Ledger Run, a leading innovator in clinical operations technology, will partner to create streamlined clinical trial business processes to enhance and accelerate global studies.

Ledger Run will expand its partnership with Catalyst Oncology, Catalyst Clinical Research’s full-service, niche oncology CRO solution. Catalyst Oncology has implemented a proprietary Ledger Run platform known as ClinRun™ to improve site budget and payment capabilities. The expanded partnership will allow Catalyst to take advantage of the fully integrated capabilities of ClinRun by adding contracting and forecasting solutions.

“Ledger Run is a great strategic partner for Catalyst because the company provides a unique combination of innovative technology solutions and professional services,” said Nick Dyer, Chief Executive Officer at Catalyst. “Their ClinRun integrated platform and first-class support has helped us overcome the operational challenges of complex oncology studies and deliver real value to our customers and investigative sites.”

Focusing on next-generation cancer therapies, Catalyst Oncology provides skilled management of immuno-oncology and targeted therapies as well as expert oversight of complex studies to deliver customized clinical research solutions exclusively for the biotech market. Ledger Run’s ClinRun platform helps with budgeting, contracting, making payments and forecasting. The software suite also automates manual tasks, reduces errors, and speeds cycle times while promoting engagement with investigator sites.

“Catalyst is doing remarkable work in oncology,” said Gary Lubin, Chief Executive Officer at Ledger Run. “They are managing very complicated trials, often with challenging protocol designs.

“We are thrilled that Catalyst has selected us to help manage their critical clinical business operations and embraced our responsibility as a trusted business partner,” Lubin added. “We are confident that our smart technologies and services will create value for their customers.”

About Catalyst

Catalyst is a clinical development organization providing highly customizable clinical research solutions to the global biopharmaceutical industry through two established solutions: Catalyst Flex and Catalyst Oncology. With over 500 staff and offices in the US and EU, the company provides multi-therapeutic global resourcing and functional services through Catalyst Flex and a full-service oncology CRO offering through Catalyst Oncology. The company’s flexible service model is built from more than a decade of listening to customers, devising customer-centric solutions, and helping them drive breakthrough clinical development studies leveraging Catalyst’s expert teams and innovative technologies.

Catalyst is a portfolio company of NovaQuest Capital Management, LLC, a leading healthcare and life sciences investment firm.

About Ledger Run

Ledger Run is transforming the clinical trial business operations process through an innovative, integrated suite of trial management solutions. Ledger Run’s next-generation software suite, ClinRun, makes it easy to activate and pay sites. The ClinRun platform of budgeting, contracting, payments and forecasting automates manual tasks, reduces errors, and speeds cycle times while promoting engagement with investigator sites. ClinRun is simple to implement and can manage the most complex studies. For more information, please contact info@ledgerrun.com or visit us at www.ledgerrun.com.

