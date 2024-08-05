SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Cassava Sciences Mourns the Death of Board Member Sanford “Sandy” Robertson

August 5, 2024 | 
1 min read

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAVA) today reflected on the passing of long-time board member Sanford Robertson.

We are profoundly saddened by the passing of our dear friend and colleague, Sandy Robertson. Sandy served on the Board of Directors of Cassava Sciences since its inception as a public company in 1998. Sandy’s commitment to Cassava’s mission and success was unwavering. Sandy’s success in the business world is well recognized by the hundreds of companies that he helped build and the entrepreneurs who created those companies. Everyone who knew or worked alongside Sandy understood his powerful intelligence as well as his remarkable kindness. His success in business was legendary but what those who knew him will remember was who he was: Sandy was the personification of someone who would treat others as he would like to be treated. We will miss him terribly as will anyone who knew him.

About Cassava Sciences, Inc.
Cassava Sciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company based in Austin, Texas. Our mission is to detect and treat neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s disease. For more information, please visit: https://www.CassavaSciences.com

For More Information Contact:
Eric Schoen, Chief Financial Officer
(512) 501-2450, or eschoen@CassavaSciences.com

Texas People
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Aerial skyline of Austin
Career Advice
9 Life Sciences Companies Hiring in Texas
August 8, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
An empty conference room overlooking a city
People
Cassava Execs Step Down Amid DOJ Probe of Possible Alzheimer’s Drug Fraud
July 18, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Gilead's headquarters in Silicon Valley
People
Gilead CMO to Resign in 2025 After Back-to-Back Stumbles
July 18, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Businessmen grasping cardboard box full of office supplies on a desk in an office
IPO
Metagenomi CSO Steps Down Shortly After IPO, Moderna Exit
July 15, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac