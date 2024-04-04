SUBSCRIBE
Cartesian Therapeutics to Participate in the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

April 4, 2024 | 
1 min read

GAITHERSBURG, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering mRNA cell therapy for autoimmune diseases, today announced that its management expects to participate in a fireside chat at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at 3:00 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the fireside chat is expected to be accessible in the Events section of the Company’s website at www.cartesiantherapeutics.com, where an archived replay of the event will also be available for a limited time.

About Cartesian Therapeutics

Cartesian Therapeutics is a clinical-stage company pioneering mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The Company’s lead asset, Descartes-08, is a potential first-in-class mRNA CAR-T in Phase 2b clinical development for patients with generalized myasthenia gravis. Additional Phase 2 studies are planned in systemic lupus erythematosus under an allowed IND, as well as basket trials in additional autoimmune indications. The Company’s clinical-stage pipeline also includes Descartes-15, a next-generation, autologous anti-BCMA mRNA CAR-T. For more information, please visit www.cartesiantherapeutics.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn or X, formerly known as Twitter.

Contacts

Investor Relations:
Melissa Forst
Argot Partners
cartesian@argotpartners.com

Media:
David Rosen
Argot Partners
cartesian@argotpartners.com

Source: Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc.

