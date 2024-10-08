Pfizer to Showcase Scientific Advancements in Respiratory and Other Infectious Diseases at IDWeek 2024

Presentations highlight momentum of Pfizer’s portfolio of infectious disease prevention and treatment options

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) will present data across its infectious disease portfolio at the upcoming IDWeek 2024 congress, held in Los Angeles from October 16-19, 2024. Data in 49 abstracts from company- and collaborator-led studies, will highlight the advances Pfizer is making in helping prevent and treat infectious diseases.





“Pfizer is at the forefront of vaccine and therapeutic development in respiratory and infectious diseases,” said Annaliesa Anderson, Ph.D., Senior Vice President and Head, Vaccine Research and Development, Pfizer. “IDWeek 2024 provides a crucial platform to showcase our innovative advancements and engage with the scientific community, as we work to effectively tackle the ongoing challenge posed by infectious diseases.”

“As we approach another respiratory virus season, the importance of preventive vaccines and treatments to help keep us healthy is more apparent than ever,” said Luis Jodar, Ph.D., Chief Medical Affairs Officer, Vaccines/Antivirals, Pfizer. “We’re excited to present new, meaningful data that we hope will help further inform healthcare providers.”

Pfizer will present research from its robust infectious disease portfolio, covering RSV, COVID-19, pneumococcal disease, Lyme disease, meningococcal disease, and serious bacterial and fungal infections. Details for Pfizer-sponsored, investigator-sponsored and collaborative research oral and poster presentations are below:

Title/Abstract Number Presenting

Name/Type Date/Time

(PDT) Location ORAL & LATE-BREAKING PRESENTATIONS 580 - Pharmacokinetics (PK) and Safety of Nirmatrelvir/Ritonavir (NMV/r) in Non-Hospitalized Symptomatic Pediatric Patients Ages 6 Years and Older with COVID-19 Who Are at Increased Risk of Progression to Severe Disease (EPIC-Peds) Jacqueline Gerhart, PhD Oct 19

2:45 – 2:57 PM US PT 403 A 88 - Efficacy of Nirmatrelvir/Ritonavir in High-Risk Trial Participants With Prior SARS-CoV-2 Infection or Vaccination: A Pooled Analysis John M. McLaughlin, PhD Oct 17

10:42 – 10:54 AM US PT 411 165 - Real-world Abrysvo vaccine effectiveness (VE) against Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV)-related severe acute respiratory infection (ARI) hospitalizations and emergency department (ED) visits—Kaiser Permanente of Southern California (KPSC), November 2023-April 2024 Sara Tartof, PhD, MPH, (KPSC)* Oct 17

1:45 – 3:00 PM US PT 403A 571 – Safety and Immunogenicity of Coadministered Bivalent BNT162b2 COVID-19 Vaccine and Bivalent RSVpreF Respiratory Syncytial Virus Vaccine With and Without Quadrivalent Influenza Vaccine in Adults ≥ 65 Years of Age Rahsan Erdem, MD Oct 19

1:45 – 2:03 PM US PT 408 A POSTER PRESENTATIONS COVID-19 P - 1194 - Comparison of COVID-19 Inpatient Burden in Hospitalized Children Age < 5years, by SARS-CoV-2 Variant Kathleen M. Andersen, PhD MSc Oct 18

12:15 – 1:30 PM US PT Hall J & K P - 1906 - Early COVID-19 and Severity of Subsequent Omicron Infection in Ontario, Canada Caroline Kassee, MPH (Sinai Health)* Oct 19

12:15 – 1:30 PM US PT Hall J & K P - 1977 - Six-Month Trajectory of Symptoms of COVID-19 Fatigue by Age and BNT162b2 COVID-19 Vaccination Status: A Prospective Study Among Symptomatic US Adults Testing Positive for SARS-CoV-2 at a National Retail Pharmacy Manuela Di Fusco, PhD Oct 19

12:15 – 1:30 PM US PT Hall J & K P - 2047 - Public Health Impact and Economic Value of an Additional Dose of Pfizer-BioNTech XBB.1.5-adapted COVID-19 Vaccine for Older Adults in the United States Alon Yehoshua, PharmD, MS Oct 19

12:15 – 1:30 PM US PT Hall J & K P - 2048 - COVID-19 XBB.1.5 vaccine uptake based on state vaccine registries compared to national survey data Angela Cook, MS Oct 19

12:15 – 1:30 PM US PT Hall J & K P - 2054 - Effectiveness of a Single COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Dose in Individuals Previously Infected with SARS-CoV-2: A Systematic Review Hannah R. Volkman, PhD, MPH Oct 19

12:15 – 1:30 PM US PT Hall J & K P - 2060 - Effectiveness of BNT162b2 COVID-19 Vaccination Against Long COVID Among Older Adults: A Nationwide Study Manuela Di Fusco, PhD Oct 19

12:15 – 1:30 PM US PT Hall J & K P - 2062 - COVID-19 XBB.1.5-adapted vaccine uptake in immunocompromised individuals using tokenized state vaccine registries Matthew A. Brouillette, MPH Oct 19

12:15 – 1:30 PM US PT Hall J & K P - 2017 - Patient Reported Outcomes of Nirmatrelvir/Ritonavir Treatment for High-risk, Nonhospitalized Adults with Symptomatic COVID-19 Ashley S. Cha-Silva, PharmD, MS Oct 19

12:15 – 1:30 PM US PT Hall J & K Lyme Disease P - 599 - 6-Valent, OspA-Based VLA15 Lyme Disease Vaccine Candidate Against Lyme Borreliosis in a Healthy Pediatric and Adult Study Population: A Phase 2 Study Update James H. Stark, PhD Oct 17

12:15 – 1:30 PM US PT Hall J & K P - 1287 - Incidence of Symptomatic Lyme Borreliosis in Nine European Countries, 2018−2022 Frederick Angulo, DVM PhD Oct 18

12:15 – 1:30 PM US PT Hall J & K P - 1291 - Racial disparities in Lyme disease among beneficiaries of US Medicaid and Medicare L. Hannah Gould, PhD, MS, MBA Oct 18

12:15 – 1:30 PM US PT Hall J & K P - 1293 - Healthcare Costs Associated with Lyme Disease in a U.S. Insured Population Holly Yu, MSPH Oct 18

12:15 – 1:30 PM US PT Hall J & K Meningococcal Disease P - 1299 - Epidemiology of Invasive Meningococcal Disease in the United States: Review of Recent Data and Identified Risk Factors Jessica Presa, MD Oct 18

12:15 – 1:30 PM US PT Hall J & K P - 1304 - Public Health Impact of changes to Meningococcal vaccination platform in the United States Katharina Schley, Dr. rer pol. Oct 18

12:15 – 1:30 PM US PT Hall J & K Pneumococcal disease P - 8 - Assessment of 13-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine effectiveness among people living with HIV in the United States Amanda C. Miles, MPH Oct 17

12:15 – 1:30 PM US PT Hall J & K P - 628 - Real-world impact of pneumococcal conjugate vaccines on vaccine serotypes and cross-reacting non-vaccine serotypes Kevin Apodaca, MPH Oct 17

12:15 – 1:30 PM US PT Hall J & K P - 629 - The health and economic impact of the PCV15 and PCV20 priming series during the first year of life in the US Mark Rozenbaum, PhD, M.B.A Oct 17

12:15 – 1:30 PM US PT Hall J & K Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) P - 673 - Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Hospitalizations During Off-Season Months Among Infants in US Amy W. Law, PharmD Oct 17

12:15 – 1:30 PM US PT Hall J & K P - 674 - The Economic Burden of Infant RSV Among US Caregivers Amy W. Law, PharmD Oct 17

12:15 – 1:30 PM US PT Hall J & K P - 40 - Impact of case and control selection on influenza vaccine effectiveness (VE) among adults aged 40 years and older hospitalized with acute respiratory illness (ARI) during 2022-2023 using a test negative design (TND): secondary analysis of the North America Multi-Specimen Study Negar Aliabadi, MD, MS Oct 17

12:15 – 1:30 PM US PT Hall J & K P - 1204 - Hospitalizations Associated with Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Illness Among Children and Adolescents in Ontario, Canada Sazini Nzula, PhD Oct 18

12:15 – 1:30 PM US PT Hall J & K P - 1205 - Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Hospitalizations Associated with Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Illness Among Children and Adolescents in Ontario, Canada Sazini Nzula, PhD Oct 18

12:15 – 1:30 PM US PT Hall J & K P - 677 - Estimation of Respiratory Syncytial Virus-Attributable Hospitalizations Among Older Adults in Japan between 2015 and 2018: An Administrative Health Claims Database Analysis Asuka Yoshida, PhD Oct 17

12:15 – 1:30 PM US PT Hall J & K P - 680 - Estimated Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV)-Related Hospitalizations and Deaths Among Adults in Norway between 2010–2019 Caihua Liang, MD, PhD Oct 17

12:15 – 1:30 PM US PT Hall J & K P - 682 - The Risk of Cardiorespiratory Events for Up to 180 days Following Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Infection Hospitalization: A Self-Controlled Case Series Analysis Caihua Liang, MD, PhD Oct 17

12:15 – 1:30 PM US PT Hall J & K P – 683 – Estimation of RSV-Attributable Cardiovascular and Respiratory Hospitalizations in Adults in Germany, Between 2015-2019 Caroline Beese Oct 17

12:15 – 1:30 PM US PT Hall J & K P - 604 - Preliminary real-world Abrysvo vaccine effectiveness (VE) against Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV)-related lower respiratory tract disease (LRTD) hospitalizations and emergency department (ED) visits—Kaiser Permanente of Southern California (KPSC) November 2023-April 2024 Negar Aliabadi, MD, MS Oct 17

12:15 – 1:30 PM US PT Hall J & K P - 53 - Trends in Co-administration of Adult Vaccinations in the US Retail Pharmacy Setting Reiko Sato, PhD Oct 17

12:15 – 1:30 PM US PT Hall J & K P - 603 - Potential Public Health Impact of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Vaccines for Prevention of RSV Among Older Adults in the United States Reiko Sato, PhD Oct 17

12:15 – 1:30 PM US PT Hall J & K P - 600 - Efficacy Of a Bivalent RSVpreF Vaccine in Older Adults Across a Second RSV Season John Woodside, PhD Oct 17

12:15 – 1:30 PM US PT Hall J & K P - 596 - Immunobridging Demonstrating Effectiveness of the Bivalent Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Prefusion F Subunit Vaccine in Adults 18-59 Years of Age at High Risk of Severe RSV Disease in a Phase 3 Trial: The C3671023 MONeT Study Results Elliot N. DeHaan, MD Oct 17

12:15 – 1:30 PM US PT Hall J & K P - 681 - Estimated Incidence of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV)-Related Hospitalizations for Acute Respiratory Infections (ARIs), including Community Acquired Pneumonia (CAP), in Adults in Germany Caihua Liang, MD, PhD Oct 17

12:15 – 1:30 PM US PT Hall J & K P - 605 - Bivalent RSV Prefusion F-Based Subunit Vaccine Generates High and Durable Neutralizing Titers Across an Entire RSV Season Among Older Adults Tarek Mikati, MD, MPH Oct 17

12:15 – 1:30 PM US PT Hall J & K P - 595 - Public Health Impact of RSVpreF Vaccination on Older Adult Disease Outcomes Daniel Eiras, MD, MPH Oct 17

12:15 – 1:30 PM US PT Hall J & K P - 21 - Comparison of Three RSV Vaccine Lower Respiratory Tract Disease Primary Endpoint Definitions for Adult Vaccine Sarah E. Williams, MD. MPH Oct 17

12:15 – 1:30 PM US PT Hall J & K P - 2357 - Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Disease Burden Among Adults in Primary Care Settings in High-Income Countries: A Systematic Review and Modelling Study You Li; multiple Pfizer co-authors Oct 19

12:15 – 1:30 PM US PT Hall J & K Aztreonam-Avibactam P - 105 - Aztreonam-Avibactam Compared with Adjunctive Colistin Combined with Meropenem for the Treatment of Serious Gram-Negative Bacterial Infections: Subgroup Analysis of the Phase 3 REVISIT Study Heidi Leister-Tebbe, BSN Oct 17

12:15-1:30 PM US PT Hall J & K P - 1080 Aztreonam-Avibactam Activity Against Gram-negative Bacteria Isolated From Patients with Pneumonia from Europe, Asia, and Latin America (2021–2023) Helio S. Sader, MD, PhD, FIDSA Oct 18

12:15 – 1:30 PM US PT Hall J & K P - 1256 - Pharmacokinetic/Pharmacodynamic (PK/PD) Target Attainment Analyses for Aztreonam-Avibactam Dosing Regimens Susan Raber*, PharmD, MPH Oct 17

12:15 – 1:30 PM US PT Hall J & K P - 1508 - In Vitro Activity of Aztreonam-Avibactam Against Enterobacterales Isolates Producing Multiple β-lactamases Collected Globally as a Part of the ATLAS Global Surveillance Program From 2018-2022 Mark Estabrook*, PhD Oct 17

12:15 – 1:30 PM US PT Hall J & K P - 1509 - In Vitro Activity of Aztreonam-Avibactam Against Enterobacterales Isolated From Pediatric and Adult Patients Collected During the ATLAS Global Surveillance Program, 2018-2022 Mark Estabrook*, PhD Oct 18

12:15 – 1:30 PM US PT Hall J & K Isavuconazole P - 1168 - Activity of Isavuconazole and Comparator Agents Against Pediatric Fungal Isolates Collected from 2017–2023 in a Global Surveillance Program Marisa Winkler, MD, PhD Oct 17

12:15 – 1:30 PM US PT Hall J & K Ceftazidime-Avibactam P- 1506 - In Vitro Activity of Ceftazidime-Avibactam and Comparator Agents Against Pseudomonas aeruginosa Collected from Patients with Presumed Hospital- and Community-Acquired Respiratory Tract Infections as a Part of the ATLAS Global Surveillance Program 2018-2022 Mark Estabrook, PhD Oct 17

12:15 – 1:30 PM US PT Hall J & K P- 1507 - In Vitro Activity of Ceftazidime-Avibactam Against Enterobacterales Isolates Producing Multiple β-lactamases Collected Globally as a Part of the ATLAS Global Surveillance Program from 2018-2022 Mark Estabrook, PhD Oct 17

12:15 – 1:30 PM US PT Hall J & K

* =multiple Pfizer co-authors

