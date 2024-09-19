MaaT Pharma Publishes its Half Year 2024 Results and Provides a Business Update

Positive efficacy and safety data of MaaT013 in aGvHD in the Early Access Program presented at the EBMT 2024 annual meeting with 63% GI-ORR at D28, a 49% one year and 42% 18 months Overall Survival (OS) in patients similar to those included in the ongoing Phase 3 ARES trial.

Completion of patients’ recruitment for the Phase 2b PICASSO trial sponsored by AP-HP evaluating MaaT013 in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICI) in metastatic melanoma.

MaaT013 batches manufactured and ready to be distributed for clinical supply in the US and in Europe and advancement of the readiness phase for the initiation of clinical activities.

Positive review by an independent Data Safety and Monitoring Board (DSMB) of the Phase 2b PHOEBUS trial evaluating MaaT033 for patients with blood cancers undergoing allo-HSCT, which recommended that the trial proceeds as planned without modification.

Successful raise of €17.3 million in net proceeds upon completing an offering in May 2024.

As of June 30, 2024, cash and cash equivalents were €31.2 million, anticipated cash runway extended into Q2 2025 after prioritization of resources around the delivery of Phase 3 topline results for MaaT013 in Europe.

Revenues of €1.7 million in H1 2024, compared to €1.4 million in H1 2023, linked to a continuous increase in demand for MaaT013 in the Early Access Program.

MaaT Pharma (EURONEXT: MAAT – the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company and a leader in the development of Microbiome Ecosystem TherapiesTM (MET) dedicated to enhancing survival for patients with cancer through immune modulation, today announced its half year financial results for the six-month period ended June 30, 2024, and provided a business overview.

“Building on the positive data for MaaT013 in April 2024 presented at the EBMT Congress, and the success of our recent fundraising, we have dedicated the first half of 2024 to pursuing recruitment and preparing for the topline results of our ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for MaaT013. This trial is designed to address the urgent unmet medical need of patients with acute graft-versus-host disease not responding to current treatments. Currently, patients requiring third-line treatment options face an 85% mortality rate within one year. Furthermore, by extending our cash runway by an additional quarter, we are well-positioned to deliver on our short-term milestones,” stated Siân Crouzet, Chief Financial Officer of MaaT Pharma.

Pipeline Highlights

MET-N platform

MaaT013

In hemato-oncology: In March 2024 In April 2024

In immuno-oncology: In March 2024 (NCT04988841) ® ) and nivolumab (Opdivo ® ), in metastatic melanoma patients. A total of 70 patients have been enrolled since April 2022. The Company provided its MaaT013 drug candidate and placebo and will contribute to the microbiome profiling of patients using its proprietary gutPrint ® AI research engine. As previously announced, data readout is expected in Q4 2024/Q1 2025.



MaaT033

In hemato-oncology: In May 2024 As a post-period event, in July 2024 NCT05762211 Recruitment for PHOEBUS trial is ongoing in France, Germany, Spain, and Belgium, with the trial already approved in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. Upcoming milestones include a second safety assessment by the DSMB expected in early Q1 2025. The interim analysis following the recruitment of 60 patients, is expected in H1 2025, instead of H2 2024. This slight delay is due to the strategic option taken by the Company’s management in early 2024 to prioritize resources for the Phase 3 ARES trial and open new trial sites in countries outside France and Germany in a more sedate manner than originally planned.

In neurodegenerative diseases: In February 2024 In May 2024



MET-C platform

MaaT034

In combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors in solid tumors In April 2024 new in vitro data



Corporate updates

Key Financial Results

The key unaudited financial results for the first half of 2024 are as follows:

Income Statement

In thousands of euros 2024.06 2023.06 Revenue 1 721 1 378 Cost of Goods Sold (537) (284) Gross Margin 1 184 1 095 Other Income 1 935 2 659 Sales and distribution costs (308) (541) General and administrative costs (2 872) (2 097) Research and development costs (12 695) (9 650) Operating Income (loss) (12 756) (8 534) Financial Income 161 258 Financial Expense (262) (159) Net financial income (expense) (101) 99 Income (loss) before income tax (12 856) (8 435) Income tax expense - - Net Income (loss) for the period (12 856) (8 435) Prepared in accordance with international standards, IFRS

Revenues totaled €1.7 million as of June 30, 2024, compared with €1.4 million on June 30, 2023, an uplift almost 25%%. While these figures reflect the continued increase in demand from healthcare professionals in France (where invoicing is possible), we confirm an increased uptake in other European countries.

Operating loss amounted to €12.8 million in the first half of 2024 compared with €8.5 million in the first half of 2023, an increase of €4.3 million. This increase reflects primarily the growth of research and development costs which have risen from €9.7 million in the first half of 2023 to €12.7 million in 2024, consistent with the advancement of the Company’s research programs, in particular the late-stage clinical programs for MaaT013 and MaaT033. Other Income, including the R&D tax credit of €1.6 million decreased by €0.7 million in 2024 principally due to public funding received over the first half of 2024 offsetting expenses eligible for the R&D tax credit. The net loss amounts to €12.9 million as of June 30, 2024, compared with €8.4 million as of June 30, 2023, reflecting the advancement of the Company’s late-stage assets and increased investment in R&D.

The average number of employees has increased from 47 over the first half of 2023 to 50 for the same period of 2024. As of June 30, 2024, there were 54 employees, of which 43 were dedicated to research and development.

Cash Position

As of June 30, 2024, total cash and cash equivalents were €31.2 million, as compared to €24.3 million as of December 31, 2023.

Over the first half of 2024, the net increase in cash position amounted to €6.9 million compared with the decrease by €0.2 million in the first half of 2023. This is driven by cash used to finance operations of €12.6 million in line with the increase in operating expenses, particularly for R&D and to a lesser extent G&A, offset by cash inflows related to financing activities of €19.5 million. Net cash inflows from financing activities include the share capital increase of €17.2 million in May 2024, financing of the 2023 R&D tax credit for a total of €3.5 million, receipt of lump sums from public reimbursable loans in connection with development of MaaT033 and MaaT034 for an amount of €2.7million, offset by loan repayments totaling €1.8 million.

Total financial debt (including lease liabilities) totaled €17.2 million as of June 30, 2024, of which €3.5 million relates to financing of 2023 R&D Tax Credit.

Based on the development plans and corresponding cash needs, the Company believes it has sufficient cash to finance its activities into the second quarter of 2025, extending the cash runway by at least three months compared to prior communications as a result of prioritization and focusing resources on the delivery of the Phase 3 topline results for MaaT013 in aGvHD that is expected in mid-Q4 2024, deferral of certain industrialization activities related to MaaT034, and stability of headcount. The Company is in active ongoing discussions to finance operations beyond the second quarter of 2025 and remains confident in extending its cash runway.

The Company has updated its corporate presentation, which can be downloaded here: https://www.maatpharma.com/investors/

Upcoming financial communication and conferences*

September 24, 2024: Lyon Pole Bourse Forum

September 26, 2024: KBC Securities’ Life Sciences Conference

October 8-9, 2024: Portzamparc Conference

October 15-16, 2924: Investor Access Event

November 4-6, 2024: Bio-Europe

November 5, 2024: Publication of revenues for Q3 2024

*Indicative calendar that may be subject to change.

About MaaT Pharma

MaaT Pharma, a clinical stage biotechnology company, has established a complete approach to restoring patient-microbiome symbiosis in oncology. Committed to treating cancer and graft-versus-host disease (GvHD), a serious complication of allogeneic stem cell transplantation, MaaT Pharma launched, in March 2022, an open-label, single arm, phase 3 clinical trial in patients with acute GvHD (aGvHD), following the achievement of its proof of concept in a phase 2 trial. Its powerful discovery and analysis platform, gutPrint®, enables the identification of novel disease targets, evaluation of drug candidates, and identification of biomarkers for microbiome-related conditions. The company’s Microbiome Ecosystem Therapies are produced through a standardized cGMP manufacturing and quality control process to safely deliver the full diversity of the microbiome, in liquid and oral formulations. MaaT Pharma benefits from the commitment of world-leading scientists and established relationships with regulators to support the integration of the use of microbiome therapies in clinical practice. MaaT Pharma is listed on Euronext Paris (ticker: MAAT).

Forward-looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release about future events are subject to (i) change without notice and (ii) factors beyond the Company’s control. These statements may include, without limitation, any statements preceded by, followed by, or including words such as “target,” “believe,” “expect,” “aim”, “intend,” “may,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “will,” “can have,” “likely,” “should,” “would,” “could” and other words and terms of similar meaning or the negative thereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties beyond the Company’s control that could cause the Company’s actual results or performance to be materially different from the expected results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

