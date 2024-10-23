Kenai Therapeutics Announces the Appointment of Dr. Derek Hei as Chief Technology Officer

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kenai Therapeutics, a biotechnology company leveraging induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) technology to discover and develop a platform of off-the-shelf neuron replacement therapies for neurological conditions, today announced the appointment of Derek Hei, Ph.D., as chief technology officer. Dr. Hei brings more than 30 years of experience in developing cell and gene therapies with a focus on manufacturing, cGMP compliance, quality control testing and regulatory compliance. In this role, Dr. Hei will oversee the advancement of the company’s pipeline, including Kenai’s lead candidate RNDP-001, a dopaminergic progenitor cell therapy that is designed to replace neurons lost due to neurodegeneration. Dr. Hei will lead activities related to supply chain, GMP manufacturing and development, and manage key partnerships for the company, including the collaboration with its partner FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics, a leading expert in iPSC technology and manufacturing.









“Derek joins Kenai at a pivotal time as we prepare to initiate clinical trials early next year for our lead candidate, RNDP-001, for the treatment of idiopathic and inherited forms of Parkinson’s disease,” said Nick Manusos, chief executive officer at Kenai. “We are pleased to welcome him given his deep expertise in the development of cell and gene therapies, which will be indispensable towards the continued development of our iPSC platform in additional neurological conditions.”

Dr. Hei most recently served as chief technology officer at Clade Therapeutics, a biotechnology company developing induced pluripotent stem cell-derived cell therapies in immuno-oncology and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Dr. Hei previously served as senior vice president of cell and gene therapy, preclinical and clinical manufacturing, at Vertex Pharmaceutics, and held various roles at BlueRock Therapeutics and FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics. In these roles, Dr. Hei led the chemistry, manufacturing and control (CMC) strategy for several cell therapies derived from iPSC lines, including gene-edited iPSCs. Dr. Hei earned his bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and his doctorate in biochemical engineering from the University of California, Berkeley.

“I am thrilled to join this team at the forefront of innovation in neuron replacement cell therapy development,” said Dr. Hei. “I believe that Kenai’s pioneering approach has the potential to fundamentally change the way we treat Parkinson’s disease and other neurological conditions, and I am eager to support our goal of advancing RNDP-001 to patients.”

About Kenai Therapeutics

Kenai Therapeutics (Kenai) is a biotechnology company pioneering next generation approaches to cure neurological conditions. The Company utilizes induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) technology, a Nobel Prize-winning breakthrough that enables scientists to manufacture any human cell, to generate Kenai’s off-the-shelf neuron replacement therapeutics. By focusing on an iPSC technology platform, and forging partnerships with global leaders in surgical delivery and clinical development, Kenai is dedicated to advancing a best-in-class pipeline targeting neurological conditions. Kenai Therapeutics closed an $82 million Series A financing earlier this year, co-led by Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation, Cure Ventures and The Column Group, with participation from Euclidean Capital and Saisei Ventures. For additional information, please visit: www.kenaitx.com.

Contacts



IR@kenaitx.com