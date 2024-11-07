Investing in AI: Benefits, Regulatory Challenges

In this episode of Denatured, BioSpace’s Head of Insights Lori and guests from Teva Pharmaceuticals and TOWER Capital discuss the opportunities, regulatory challenges and uncertainty surrounding AI.
No discussion regarding the future is complete unless AI is incorporated.
In this episode, Konstantina Katcheves of Teva Pharmaceuticals and Sanskriti Thakur of TOWER Capital Group provide their insights on the impact of not only the benefits of the technology but the regulatory challenges and uncertainty surrounding AI.
Host
Lori Ellis, Head of Insights, BioSpace
Guests
Konstantina Katcheves, Senior Vice President, Innovative Medicines Global Business Development and Acquisitions, Teva Pharmaceuticals
Sanskriti Thakur, Chairwoman, TOWER Capital
Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organization.