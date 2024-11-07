Investing in AI: Benefits, Regulatory Challenges

> Listen on Spotify

No discussion regarding the future is complete unless AI is incorporated.

In this episode, Konstantina Katcheves of Teva Pharmaceuticals and Sanskriti Thakur of TOWER Capital Group provide their insights on the impact of not only the benefits of the technology but the regulatory challenges and uncertainty surrounding AI.

Host

⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Lori Ellis⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, Head of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

Konstantina Katcheves, Senior Vice President, Innovative Medicines Global Business Development and Acquisitions, Teva Pharmaceuticals

Sanskriti Thakur, Chairwoman, TOWER Capital

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organization.