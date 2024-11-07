SUBSCRIBE
Investing in AI: Benefits, Regulatory Challenges

November 7, 2024 | 
1 min read | 
Lori Ellis, BioSpace Insights

In this episode of Denatured, BioSpace’s Head of Insights Lori and guests from Teva Pharmaceuticals and TOWER Capital discuss the opportunities, regulatory challenges and uncertainty surrounding AI.

No discussion regarding the future is complete unless AI is incorporated.

In this episode, Konstantina Katcheves of Teva Pharmaceuticals and Sanskriti Thakur of TOWER Capital Group provide their insights on the impact of not only the benefits of the technology but the regulatory challenges and uncertainty surrounding AI.

Host

⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Lori Ellis⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, Head of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

Konstantina Katcheves, Senior Vice President, Innovative Medicines Global Business Development and Acquisitions, Teva Pharmaceuticals

Sanskriti Thakur, Chairwoman, TOWER Capital

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organization.

Lori Ellis is the Head of Insights at BioSpace. She analyzes and comments on industry trends for BioSpace and clients. Her current focus is on the ever-evolving impact of technology on the pharmaceutical industry. You can reach her at lori.ellis@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.
BioSpace Insights
The BioSpace Insights teams performs research and analysis on industry trends for BioSpace and clients, producing industry reports, podcasts, events and articles.
