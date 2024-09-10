InnovAge Announces Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2024

DENVER, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InnovAge Holding Corp. (“InnovAge” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: INNV), an industry leader in providing comprehensive healthcare programs to frail seniors, predominantly dual-eligible seniors through the Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE), today announced financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter and full year ended June 30, 2024.



“We outlined an ambitious agenda last year focused on quality, compliance, and operational excellence and believe we delivered,” said President and CEO Patrick Blair. “We are proud of the strong year over year financial results – and the positive momentum - as we move into the next phase of responsible growth and margin recapture.”

Financial Results

Three Months Ended Year Ended June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts Total revenues $ 199,401 176,874 $ 763,855 $ 688,087 Loss Before Income Taxes (946 ) (11,489 ) (21,819 ) (50,793 ) Net Loss (2,254 ) (11,995 ) (23,221 ) (43,552 ) Net Loss margin (1.1 )% (6.8 )% (3.0 )% (6.3 )% Net Loss Attributable to InnovAge Holding Corp. $ (1,700 ) $ (11,177 ) $ (21,338 ) $ (40,673 ) Net Loss per share - basic and diluted (0.01 ) (0.09 ) (0.16 ) (0.30 ) Center-level Contribution Margin(1) $ 36,578 $ 28,506 $ 132,064 $ 101,288 Adjusted EBITDA(1) 5,237 (334 ) 16,474 (3,425 ) Adjusted EBITDA margin(1) 2.6 % (0.2 )% 2.2 % (0.5 )%

Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Performance

Total revenue of $763.9 million, increased approximately 11.0% compared to $688.1 million in 2023

Loss Before Income Taxes of $21.8 million, improved by 57.0% compared to a Loss Before Income Taxes of $50.8 million in 2023

Loss Before Income Taxes as a percent of revenue of 2.9% improved 4.5 percentage points compared to Loss Before Income Tax as a percent of revenue of 7.4% in 2023

Net loss of $23.2 million, compared to a net loss of $43.6 million in 2023

Net loss margin of 3.0%, an improvement of 3.3% percentage points compared to a net loss margin of 6.3% in 2023

Net loss attributable to InnovAge Holding Corp. of $21.3 million, or a loss of $0.16 per share, compared to a net loss of $40.7 million, or $0.30 per share in 2023

Center-level Contribution Margin (1) of $132.1 million, increased 30.4% compared to $101.3 million in 2023

of $132.1 million, increased 30.4% compared to $101.3 million in 2023 Center-level Contribution Margin (1) as a percent of revenue of 17.3%, increased 2.6 percentage points compared to 14.7% in 2023

as a percent of revenue of 17.3%, increased 2.6 percentage points compared to 14.7% in 2023 Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $16.5 million, an increase of $19.9 million compared to negative $3.4 million in 2023

of $16.5 million, an increase of $19.9 million compared to negative $3.4 million in 2023 Adjusted EBITDA (1) margin of 2.2%, an increase of 2.7 percentage points compared to negative 0.5% in 2023

margin of 2.2%, an increase of 2.7 percentage points compared to negative 0.5% in 2023 Census of approximately 7,020 participants compared to 6,400 participants in 2023



(1) Center-level Contribution Margin and Center-level Contribution Margin as a percentage of revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP measures. Effective for the year ended June 30, 2024, the Company has revised its calculation of Adjusted EBITDA and has recast the presentation for the year ended June 30, 2023 to conform to the current presentation. For more details and for a definition and reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most closely comparable GAAP measures for the periods indicated, see “Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures.”

Full Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Guidance

Based on information as of today, September 10, 2024, InnovAge is issuing the following financial guidance.

Low High dollars in millions Census 7,300 7,750 Total Member Months(1) 86,000 89,000 Total revenues $ 815 $ 865 Adjusted EBITDA(2) 24 31

Expected results and estimates may be impacted by factors outside the Company’s control, and actual results may be materially different from this guidance. See “Forward-Looking Statements - Safe Harbor” herein.

(1) We define Total Member Months as the total number of participants as of period end multiplied by the number of months within a year in which each participant was enrolled in our program. Management believes this is a useful metric as it more precisely tracks the number of participants the Company serves throughout the year.

(2) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. See “Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures” for a definition of Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation to net loss, the most closely comparable GAAP measure. The Company is unable to provide guidance for net loss or a reconciliation of the Company’s Adjusted EBITDA guidance because it cannot provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of certain reconciling items without unreasonable effort. The Company’s inability to do so is due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliation, including variations in effective tax rate, expenses to be incurred for acquisition activities and other one-time or exceptional items.

About InnovAge

InnovAge is a market leader in managing the care of high-cost, frail, and predominantly dual-eligible seniors through the Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE). With a mission of enabling older adults to age independently in their own homes for as long as safely possible, InnovAge’s patient-centered care model is designed to improve the quality of care its participants receive while reducing over-utilization of high-cost care settings. InnovAge believes its PACE healthcare model is one in which all constituencies — participants, their families, providers and government payors — “win.” As of June 30, 2024, InnovAge served approximately 7,020 participants across 20 centers in six states. https://www.innovage.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements - Safe Harbor

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “plan,” “intend,” “believe,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “can have,” “likely” and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we may make regarding quarterly or annual guidance; financial outlook, including future revenues and future earnings; the viability of our growth strategy including our ability or expectations to increase the number of participants we serve, build and/or open de novo centers, or to identify and execute tuck-in acquisitions, joint ventures and strategic partnerships; our ability to control costs, mitigate the effects of elevated expenses, expand our payer capabilities, implement clinical value initiatives and strengthen enterprise functions; the ongoing effects of the macro-economic environment; our expectations with respect to audits, post-sanction work, legal proceedings and government investigations and actions; relationships and discussions with regulatory agencies; our ability to effectively implement operational excellence as a provider across all our centers; reimbursement and regulatory developments; market developments; new services; integration activities; industry and market opportunity; and the effects of any of the foregoing on our future results of operations or financial conditions.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on currently available information and our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control and may cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially include, among others, the following: (i) the viability of our growth strategy; (ii) our ability to identify and successfully complete acquisitions, joint ventures and strategic partnerships; (iii) our ability to attract new participants and retain existing participants; (iv) the impact on our business from ongoing macroeconomic related challenges, including labor shortages, labor competition and inflation; (v) inspections, reviews, audits and investigations under the federal and state government programs, including any corrective action and adverse findings thereunder; (vi) legal proceedings, enforcement actions and litigation malpractice and privacy disputes, which are costly to defend; (vii) under our PACE contracts, we assume all of the risk that the cost of providing services will exceed our compensation; (viii) the dependence of our revenues upon a limited number of government payors; (ix) the risk that our submissions to government payors may contain inaccurate or unsupportable information including regarding risk adjustment scores of participants, subjecting us to repayment obligations or penalties; and (x) the impact on our business of renegotiation, non-renewal or termination of capitation agreements with government payors.

Forward-looking statements are based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. We advise you to not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and to review our risk factors and other disclosures included in the reports we file or furnish with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting financial information in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company is also reporting Center-level Contribution Margin, Center-level Contribution Margin as a percentage of revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, which are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP measures are supplemental measures of operating performance monitored by management that are not defined under GAAP and that do not represent, and should not be considered as, an alternative to net income (loss) before income taxes, net income (loss) before income taxes margin, net income (loss) and net income (loss) margin, as applicable, as determined by GAAP. We believe that these non-GAAP measures are appropriate measures of operating performance because the metrics eliminate the impact of certain expenses that, in the case of Adjusted EBITDA, do not relate to our ongoing business performance, allowing us to more effectively evaluate our core operating performance and trends from period to period. We believe that these non-GAAP measures help investors and analysts in comparing our results across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the analysis of other GAAP financial measures, including net income (loss) before taxes, net income (loss) before taxes margin, net income (loss), and net income (loss) margin.

The Company’s management uses Center-level Contribution Margin as the measure for assessing performance of its operating segments. In evaluating Center-level Contribution Margin on a center-by-center basis, you should be aware that we do not allocate our sales and marketing expense or corporate, general and administrative expenses across our centers. We define Center-level Contribution Margin as total revenues less external provider costs and cost of care, excluding depreciation and amortization, which includes all medical and pharmacy costs.

In evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed to imply that our future results will be unaffected by the types of items excluded from the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA. Our use of the term Adjusted EBITDA varies from others in our industry. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net loss adjusted for interest expense, net, other investment income, depreciation and amortization, and provision (benefit) for income tax as well as addbacks for non-recurring expenses or exceptional items, including charges relating to management equity compensation, litigation costs and settlement, M&A diligence, transaction and integration, business optimization and electronic medical record (EMR) implementation and gain on cost and equity method investments. Adjusted EBITDA margin is Adjusted EBITDA expressed as a percentage of our total revenue. Effective for the year ended June 30, 2024, the Company has revised its calculation of Adjusted EBITDA to no longer exclude de novo center development costs and to reflect the impact of other investment income. The presentation for the year ended June 30, 2023 has been recast to conform to the current presentation. For a full reconciliation of Center-level Contribution Margin and Adjusted EBITDA to the most closely comparable GAAP financial measure, please see the attachment to this earnings release.

Schedule 1

InnovAge

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT NUMBER OF SHARES)

June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 56,946 $ 127,249 Short-term investments 45,833 46,213 Restricted cash 14 16 Accounts receivable, net of allowance ($6,729 – June 30, 2024 and $4,161 – June 30, 2023) 48,106 24,344 Prepaid expenses 18,919 17,145 Income tax receivable 3,324 262 Total current assets 173,142 215,229 Noncurrent Assets Property and equipment, net 193,022 192,188 Operating lease assets 28,416 21,210 Investments 2,645 5,493 Deposits and other 5,949 3,823 Goodwill 139,949 124,217 Other intangible assets, net 4,538 5,198 Total noncurrent assets 374,519 352,129 Total assets $ 547,661 $ 567,358 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 55,459 $ 54,935 Reported and estimated claims 55,404 42,999 Due to Medicaid and Medicare 15,197 9,142 Income tax payable — 1,212 Current portion of long-term debt 3,795 3,795 Current portion of finance lease obligations 4,599 4,722 Current portion of operating lease obligations 4,145 3,530 Deferred revenue — 28,115 Total current liabilities 138,599 148,450 Noncurrent Liabilities Deferred tax liability, net 7,460 6,236 Finance lease obligations 12,743 13,114 Operating lease obligations 26,275 18,828 Other noncurrent liabilities 1,298 1,086 Long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs 61,478 64,844 Total liabilities 247,853 252,558 Commitments and Contingencies (See Note 9) Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests (See Note 4) 22,200 12,708 Stockholders’ Equity Common stock, $0.001 par value; 500,000,000 authorized as of June 30, 2024 and 2023; 136,152,858 issued and 136,116,299 outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and 135,639,845 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023. 136 136 Treasury stock at cost, 36,559 shares as of June 30, 2024 (179 ) — Additional paid-in capital 337,615 332,107 Retained deficit (68,311 ) (35,944 ) Total InnovAge Holding Corp. 269,261 296,299 Noncontrolling interests 8,347 5,793 Total stockholders’ equity 277,608 302,092 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 547,661 $ 567,358

Schedule 2

InnovAge

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT NUMBER OF SHARES AND PER SHARE DATA)

Three Months Ended Year Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Revenues Capitation revenue $ 199,080 $ 176,568 $ 762,570 $ 686,836 Other service revenue 321 306 1,285 1,251 Total revenues 199,401 176,874 763,855 688,087 Expenses External provider costs 102,691 94,978 403,010 374,528 Cost of care, excluding depreciation and amortization 60,132 53,390 228,781 212,271 Sales and marketing 6,541 6,125 24,957 19,627 Corporate, general and administrative 29,591 28,991 111,337 115,637 Depreciation and amortization 5,329 4,332 18,950 15,419 Total expenses 204,284 187,816 787,035 737,482 Operating Loss (4,883 ) (10,942 ) (23,180 ) (49,395 ) Other Income (Expense) Interest expense, net (1,404 ) (291 ) (4,023 ) (1,522 ) Gain on cost and equity method investments 4,842 — 2,842 — Other income 499 (256 ) 2,542 124 Total other income (expense) 3,937 (547 ) 1,361 (1,398 ) Loss Before Income Taxes (946 ) (11,489 ) (21,819 ) (50,793 ) Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes 1,308 506 1,402 (7,241 ) Net Loss (2,254 ) (11,995 ) (23,221 ) (43,552 ) Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (554 ) (818 ) (1,883 ) (2,879 ) Net Loss Attributable to InnovAge Holding Corp. $ (1,700 ) $ (11,177 ) $ (21,338 ) $ (40,673 ) Weighted-average number of commonshares outstanding - basic 136,023,975 135,632,641 135,902,214 135,593,824 Weighted-average number of commonshares outstanding - diluted 136,023,975 135,632,641 135,902,214 135,593,824 Net loss per share - basic $ (0.01 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.30 ) Net loss per share - diluted $ (0.01 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.30 )

Schedule 3

InnovAge

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(IN THOUSANDS)

Year Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Operating Activities Net loss $ (23,221 ) $ (43,552 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities Loss on disposal of assets 78 1,107 Provision for uncollectible accounts 7,010 3,340 Depreciation and amortization 18,950 15,419 Operating lease rentals 5,339 4,604 Gain on cost and equity method investments (2,842 ) — Amortization of deferred financing costs 429 429 Stock-based compensation 6,832 4,608 Deferred income taxes 1,224 (11,525 ) Other 1,449 167 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions Accounts receivable, net (30,333 ) 8,223 Prepaid expenses (703 ) (3,303 ) Income tax receivable (3,062 ) 6,499 Deposits and other (2,829 ) (1,263 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 1,370 6,786 Reported and estimated claims 12,294 4,545 Due to Medicaid and Medicare 6,054 12 Income taxes payable (1,212 ) 1,212 Operating lease liabilities (5,610 ) (5,187 ) Deferred revenue (28,115 ) 28,115 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (36,898 ) 20,236 Investing Activities Purchases of property and equipment (7,914 ) (23,354 ) Purchases of short-term investments (2,385 ) (46,167 ) Proceeds from sale of short-term investments 3,000 — Proceeds from dissolution of equity method investments 4,842 — Acquisition of business (23,916 ) — Net cash used in investing activities $ (26,373 ) $ (69,521 ) Financing Activities Payments for finance lease obligations (4,637 ) (4,103 ) Principal payments on long-term debt (3,795 ) (3,793 ) Repurchase of equity securities (179 ) — Contribution from joint venture partner 2,900 — Taxes paid related to net settlements of stock-based compensation awards (1,323 ) — Net cash used in financing activities (7,034 ) (7,896 ) DECREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS & RESTRICTED CASH (70,305 ) (57,181 ) CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS & RESTRICTED CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 127,265 184,446 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS & RESTRICTED CASH, END OF PERIOD $ 56,960 $ 127,265 Supplemental Cash Flows Information Interest paid $ 4,063 $ 3,997 Income taxes paid $ 4,452 $ 13 Property and equipment included in accounts payable $ 181 $ 882 Property and equipment purchased under capital leases $ 4,142 $ 9,131

Schedule 4

InnovAge

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP MEASURES

(IN THOUSANDS) (UNAUDITED)

Adjusted EBITDA

Three Months Ended Year Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Net Loss $ (2,254 ) $ (11,995 ) $ (23,221 ) $ (43,552 ) Interest expense, net 1,404 291 4,023 1,522 Other investment income(a) (598 ) (505 ) (2,385 ) (1,170 ) Depreciation and amortization 5,329 4,332 18,950 15,419 Provision (benefit) for income tax 1,308 506 1,402 (7,241 ) Stock-based compensation 1,692 1,272 6,832 4,993 Litigation costs and settlement(b) 2,076 1,943 4,878 9,782 M&A diligence, transaction and integration(c) 394 137 778 140 Business optimization(d) 727 2,117 4,399 10,535 EMR implementation(e) 1 1,568 3,660 6,147 Gain on cost and equity method investments(f) (4,842 ) — $ (2,842 ) $ — Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,237 $ (334 ) $ 16,474 $ (3,425 ) Net loss margin (1.1 )% (6.8 )% (3.0 )% (6.3 )% Adjusted EBITDA margin 2.6 % (0.2 )% 2.2 % (0.5 )%

_______________________

(a) Reflects investment income related to short term investments included in our consolidated statement of operations. Effective for the year ended June 30, 2024, the Company has revised the calculation for Adjusted EBITDA to reflect the impact of investment income in 2024 and 2023. (b) Reflects a $1.2 million reserve for a California wage and hour class action settlement for the year ended June 30, 2023 and each of the years ended June 30, 2023 and 2024 included charges/(credits) related to litigation by stockholders, litigation related to de novo center, and civil investigative demands. Costs reflected consist of litigation costs considered one-time in nature and outside of the ordinary course of business based on the following considerations which we assess regularly: (i) the frequency of similar cases that have been brought to date, or are expected to be brought within two years, (ii) complexity of the case, (iii) nature of the remedies sought, (iv) litigation posture of the Company, (v) counterparty involved, and (vi) the Company’s overall litigation strategy. (c) Reflects charges related to M&A transaction and integrations, including the Concerto acquisition in December 2023. Effective for the year ended June 30, 2024, the Company has revised the calculation for Adjusted EBITDA to no longer exclude de novo center development costs in 2024 and 2023. De novo center development costs were $0.4 million and $0.5 million the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and $1.0 million for each of the years ended June 30, 2024 and 2023. (d) Reflects charges related to business optimization initiatives. Such charges related to one-time investments in projects designed to enhance our technology and compliance systems, improve and support the efficiency and effectiveness of our operations, and third party support to address efforts to remediate deficiencies in audits. For the three months ended June 30, 2024 costs include (i) $0.5 million in third party consultants as we implement our core provider initiatives, asses our risk-bearing payor capabilities, and strengthen our enterprise capabilities and (ii) $0.2 million in fees associated with the Pinewood Lodge, LLLP (“PWD”) dissolution. For the three months ended June 30, 2023 costs include (i) $1.1 million related to organizational restructure, (ii) $0.7 million in third party consultants as we implement our core provider initiatives, asses our risk-bearing payor capabilities, and strengthen our enterprise capabilities, and (iii) $0.3 million related to charges for technology improvements and other non-recurring projects aimed at reducing costs and improving efficiencies. For the year ended June 30, 2024 costs include (i) $3.1 million associated with third party consultants as we implement our core provider initiatives, asses our risk-bearing payor capabilities, and strengthen our enterprise capabilities, (ii) $0.3 million of costs related to severance and other organizational costs, and (iii) $0.9 million related to charges for technology improvements, environmental sustainability, governance reporting, and other non-recurring projects aimed at reducing costs and improving efficiencies. For the year ended June 30, 2023, costs included (i) $1.8 million related to consultants and contractors performing audit and other related services at sanctioned centers, (ii) $5.7 million of costs associated with third party consultants to strengthen enterprise capabilities, (iii) $0.6 million related to the consolidation of the Germantown, Pennsylvania center, (iv) $1.1 million related to organizational restructure, and (v) $1.4 million related to other non-recurring projects aimed at reducing costs and improving efficiencies. (e) Reflects non-recurring expenses relating to the implementation of a new EMR vendor. (f) Reflects $4.8 million net benefit associated with the dissolution of PWD partially offset by $2.0 million impairment in Jetdoc investment.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 Net Loss $ (6,184 ) Interest expense, net 1,022 Other investment income(a) (590 ) Depreciation and amortization 5,062 Provision (benefit) for income tax (224 ) Stock-based compensation 1,551 Litigation costs and settlement(b) 897 M&A diligence, transaction and integration(c) 210 Business optimization(d) 738 EMR implementation(e) 355 Loss on cost and equity method investments(f) 118 Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,955 Net loss margin (3.2 )% Adjusted EBITDA margin 1.5 %

_______________________

(a) Reflects investment income related to short term investments included in our consolidated statement of operations. Effective for the year ended June 30, 2024, the Company has revised the calculation for Adjusted EBITDA to reflect the impact of investment income in 2024 and 2023. (b) Reflects charges/(credits) related to litigation by stockholders, litigation related to de novo center, and civil investigative demands. Costs reflected consist of litigation costs considered one-time in nature and outside of the ordinary course of business based on the following considerations which we assess regularly: (i) the frequency of similar cases that have been brought to date, or are expected to be brought within two years, (ii) complexity of the case, (iii) nature of the remedies sought, (iv) litigation posture of the Company, (v) counterparty involved, and (vi) the Company’s overall litigation strategy. (c) Reflects charges related to M&A transaction and integrations, including the Concerto acquisition in December 2023. Effective for the year ended June 30, 2024, the Company has revised the calculation for Adjusted EBITDA to no longer exclude de novo center development costs in 2024 and 2023. De novo center development costs were $0.1 million in the three months ended March 31, 2024. (d) Reflects charges related to business optimization initiatives. Such charges related to one-time investments in projects designed to enhance our technology and compliance systems, improve and support the efficiency and effectiveness of our operations, and third party support to address efforts to remediate deficiencies in audits. For the three months ended March 31, 2024 costs include (i) $0.5 million in third party consultants as we implement our core provider initiatives, asses our risk-bearing payor capabilities, and strengthen our enterprise capabilities and (ii) $0.2 million related to charges for technology improvements and other non-recurring projects aimed at reducing costs and improving efficiencies. (e) Reflects non-recurring expenses relating to the implementation of a new EMR vendor. (f) Reflects $0.1 million impairment in Jetdoc investment ($2.0 million total impairment; balance recorded in three months ended December 31, 2023).

Center-Level Contribution Margin

Year Ended June 30, 2024 Year Ended June 30, 2023 in thousands PACE All other(1) Totals PACE All other(1) Totals Capitation revenue 762,570 — 762,570 686,836 — 686,836 Other service revenue 310 975 1,285 347 904 1,251 Total revenues 762,880 975 763,855 687,183 904 688,087 External provider costs 403,010 — 403,010 374,528 — 374,528 Cost of care, excluding depreciation and amortization 228,203 578 228,781 211,707 564 212,271 Center-Level Contribution Margin 131,667 397 132,064 100,948 340 101,288 Overhead costs(2) 136,284 10 136,294 135,264 — 135,264 Depreciation and amortization 18,477 473 18,950 14,959 460 15,419 Interest expense, net 3,845 178 4,023 1,342 180 1,522 Gain on cost and equity method investments (2,842 ) — (2,842 ) — — — Other income (2,542 ) — (2,542 ) (124 ) — (124 ) Loss Before Income Taxes $ (21,555 ) $ (264 ) $ (21,819 ) $ (50,493 ) $ (300 ) $ (50,793 ) Loss Before Income Taxes as a % of revenue (2.9 )% (7.4 )% Center- Level Contribution Margin as a % of revenue 17.3 % 14.7 %

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 in thousands PACE All other(a) Totals PACE All other(a) Totals Capitation revenue 199,080 — 199,080 176,568 — 176,568 Other service revenue 78 243 321 84 222 306 Total revenues 199,158 243 199,401 176,652 222 176,874 External provider costs 102,691 — 102,691 94,978 — 94,978 Cost of care, excluding depreciation and amortization 59,976 156 60,132 53,252 138 53,390 Center-Level Contribution Margin 36,491 87 36,578 28,422 84 28,506 Overhead costs(b) 36,132 — 36,132 35,116 — 35,116 Depreciation and amortization 5,213 116 5,329 4,220 112 4,332 Interest expense, net 1,361 43 1,404 247 44 291 Gain on cost and equity method investments (4,842 ) — (4,842 ) — — — Other income (499 ) — (499 ) 256 — 256 Loss Before Income Taxes $ (874 ) $ (72 ) $ (946 ) $ (11,417 ) $ (72 ) $ (11,489 ) Loss Before Income Taxes as a % of revenue (0.5 )% (6.5 )% Center- Level Contribution Margin as a % of revenue 18.3 % 16.1 %

Center-Level Contribution Margin

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 (In thousands) PACE All other(a) Totals Capitation revenue $ 192,756 $ — $ 192,756 Other service revenue 78 237 315 Total revenues 192,834 237 193,071 External provider costs 99,996 — 99,996 Cost of care, excluding depreciation and amortization 58,959 119 59,078 Center-Level Contribution Margin 33,879 118 33,997 Overhead costs(b) 34,727 1 34,728 Depreciation and amortization 4,929 133 5,062 Interest expense, net 978 44 1,022 Loss on cost and equity method investments 118 — 118 Other income (525 ) — (525 ) Loss Before Income Taxes $ (6,348 ) $ (60 ) $ (6,408 ) Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes as a % of revenue (3.3 )% Center- Level Contribution Margin as a % of revenue 17.6 %

_______________________

(a) Center-level Contribution Margin from segments below the quantitative thresholds are primarily attributable to the Senior Housing operating segment of the Company. This segment has never met any of the quantitative thresholds for determining reportable segments. (b) Overhead consists of the Sales and marketing and Corporate, general and administrative financial statement line items.

