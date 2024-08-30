Ginkgo Bioworks Announces Participation in the Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

BOSTON, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNA), which is building the leading platform for cell programming and biosecurity, today announced that Chief Financial Officer, Mark Dmytruk, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Friday, September 6 at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Further details, a webcast link, and a replay of the fireside chat will be posted on the company’s investor relations website at https://investors.ginkgobioworks.com/events .

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks is the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, providing flexible, end-to-end services that solve challenges for organizations across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to pharmaceuticals to industrial and specialty chemicals. Ginkgo Biosecurity is building and deploying the next-generation infrastructure and technologies that global leaders need to predict, detect, and respond to a wide variety of biological threats. For more information, visit ginkgobioworks.com and ginkgobiosecurity.com , read our blog , or follow us on social media channels such as X (@ Ginkgo and @ Ginkgo_Biosec ), Instagram (@ GinkgoBioworks ), Threads (@ GinkgoBioworks ) or LinkedIn .

