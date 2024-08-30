SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

Ginkgo Bioworks Announces Participation in the Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

August 30, 2024 | 
1 min read

BOSTON, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNA), which is building the leading platform for cell programming and biosecurity, today announced that Chief Financial Officer, Mark Dmytruk, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Friday, September 6 at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Further details, a webcast link, and a replay of the fireside chat will be posted on the company’s investor relations website at https://investors.ginkgobioworks.com/events.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks is the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, providing flexible, end-to-end services that solve challenges for organizations across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to pharmaceuticals to industrial and specialty chemicals. Ginkgo Biosecurity is building and deploying the next-generation infrastructure and technologies that global leaders need to predict, detect, and respond to a wide variety of biological threats. For more information, visit ginkgobioworks.com and ginkgobiosecurity.com, read our blog, or follow us on social media channels such as X (@Ginkgo and @Ginkgo_Biosec), Instagram (@GinkgoBioworks), Threads (@GinkgoBioworks) or LinkedIn.

Ginkgo Bioworks Contacts:

INVESTOR CONTACT:

investors@ginkgobioworks.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

press@ginkgobioworks.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ginkgo-bioworks-announces-participation-in-the-morgan-stanley-22nd-annual-global-healthcare-conference-302234549.html

SOURCE Ginkgo Bioworks

Events Healthcare Massachusetts
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Artist rendering of lab space
Real estate
Texas Life Sciences Redevelopment Project Moves Closer to Reality
August 29, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Photo of a judge's gavel, a balance and a stack of papers
Legal
Regeneron Sues Sandoz in Federal Court to Block Eylea Biosimilar
August 29, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Sign in front of Pfizer in Quebec, Canada
Collaboration
Pfizer Partners With Flagship’s Quotient to Leverage Genetics Against Heart, Renal Diseases
August 28, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
3D illustration of antibodies
Series A
Navigator Closes $100M Series A, Targets Autoimmune Market With Potential Best-in-Class Bispecific Antibody
August 28, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac