Fulgent to Announce Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results on Friday, November 8, 2024

October 17, 2024 
EL MONTE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) (“Fulgent” or the “Company”), a technology-based company with a well-established laboratory services business and a therapeutic development business, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2024 financial results before the market opens on Friday, November 8, 2024. Management will host a conference call for the investment community the same day at 8:30 AM ET (5:30 AM PT) to discuss the results and answer questions.


The call may be accessed through a live audio webcast on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, http://ir.fulgentgenetics.com. An audio replay will be available at the same location.

About Fulgent

Fulgent is a technology-based company with a well-established laboratory services business and a therapeutic development business. Fulgent’s laboratory services business, which was formerly referred to as the clinical diagnostic business, includes technical laboratory services and professional interpretation of laboratory results by licensed physicians. Fulgent’s therapeutic development business is focused on developing drug candidates for treating a broad range of cancers using a novel nanoencapsulation and targeted therapy platform designed to improve the therapeutic window and pharmacokinetic profile of new and existing cancer drugs. The Company aims to transform from a genomic diagnostic business into a fully integrated precision medicine company.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:
The Blueshirt Group
Melanie Solomon, melanie@blueshirtgroup.com

