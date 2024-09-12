EGLE Therapeutics Strengthens its Board of Directors with the Appointment of Michel Detheux, Ph.D., as Independent Chairman Board Member, and with the Appointment of Mojgan Hossein-Nia, Ph.D. as Board Member Representative of Takeda Ventures

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EGLE Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company uniquely positioned to advance the next generation of regulatory T cell-focused therapies for oncology and auto-immunity, announced today the appointment of Michel Detheux Ph.D, as Chairman of the Board and Independent Board Member, and Mojgan Hossein-Nia as Director representative of Takeda Ventures.

“We are thrilled to welcome Michel Detheux and Mojgan Hossein-Nia to our Board of Directors. Michel and Mojgan’s expertise and outstanding track record will be invaluable to Egle as we advance our clinical pipeline of novel therapies addressing the unmet medical need of patients with advanced cancer and autoimmune diseases. Their expertise in the field of oncology and their experience are instrumental for us to successfully execute on our strategic priorities,” said Vincent Brichard, M.D., EGLE’s Interim CEO and Board member.

“With the role of regulatory T cells becoming clearer in oncology and auto-immunity, I am excited to join the Board of Egle in order to help the team to move their differentiated pipeline toward a clinical proof of concept and help patients with innovative drugs targeting IL-2,” said Michel Detheux, independent chairman at Egle and CEO of iTeos Therapeutics.

“I am excited to join the Board of Egle in order to help the team strategize and continue to advance their pipeline to help patients in areas of unmet needs,” said Mojgan Hossein-Nia, Board Member at Egle Therapeutics.

Michel Detheux, Ph.D, Michel has held the role of Chief Executive Officer at iTeos Therapeutics since the company’s inception in 2012. During his tenure, Michel has led the company from its origins to NASDAQ listing, raising $335MM in 2020 through a crossover round and IPO. More recently, he spearheaded the strategic collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline in 2021 to co-develop and co-commercialize iTeos’ differentiated anti-TIGIT antibody for a total value of $2B. He previously served as a director at Ludwig Cancer Research and worked in various scientific and business development roles at Ogeda (f/k/a Euroscreen).

Dr. Detheux holds a degree of Bio-engineer and a Ph.D. in Biochemistry from Université Catholique de Louvain, and a business certificate from Solvay Business School.

Mojgan Hossein-Nia, Ph.D., Mojgan is the Head of R&D Global Portfolio Strategy and Strategic Finance, Research and Development at Takeda. She joined the company in September 2017 and currently directs portfolio strategy and management across all therapeutic areas facilitating investment decisions and overseeing R&D governance process. Additionally, she manages enabling capabilities that support portfolio management including the center of operational performance and integrated portfolio/finance digital solutions. In previous roles, she led the R&D investor relations group and built up the R&D Partnership Office, which was created to manage the overall health of R&D’s pipeline partnerships and their integration into R&D processes.

Before joining Takeda, Mojgan worked at Novartis Pharmaceuticals, building and leading multiple global functions across R&D. Mojgan’s career spans over 30 years, comprising dedicated roles in development outsourcing, global program leadership and project management, business development & licensing, and across multiple therapeutic areas including cardiovascular, metabolism, and cell & gene therapies.

Dr. Hossein-Nia holds a B.Sc, and Ph.D. in biochemistry from University of London, UK, and a diploma in pharmaceutical medicine from University of Surrey, UK.

About Egle Therapeutics SAS (Egle)

Egle Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on developing immunotherapies targeting suppressive regulatory T cells. Egle is leveraging a proprietary discovery platform to unveil novel Treg specific targets and to develop innovative Treg-focused drug candidates for oncology and autoimmune diseases. Egle aspires to advance toward the clinic its most advanced drug candidates, EGL-001 (a potential best-in-class Treg-selective anti-CTLA4-IL-2m) and EGL-003 (non-targeted IL-2 Treg engager), which are currently in IND-enabling studies.

Find out more at www.egle-tx.com.

Contacts



contact@egle-tx.com / 0033 (0)1 86 64 08 57

investor.relations@egle-tx.com / 0033 (0)1 86 64 08 57