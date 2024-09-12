BioAegis Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming MedInvest Biotech & Pharma Investor Conference in NYC

NORTH BRUNSWICK, N.J., Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioAegis Therapeutics, a pioneering biotech company at the forefront of innovative therapies for inflammatory diseases, announces that its Co-founder, Steve Cordovano, will present at the upcoming MedInvest Biotech & Pharma Investor Conference in New York City on September 18 and 19.



The presentation, “Conquering Diseases Driven by Excess Inflammation,” will highlight BioAegis’ novel, host-directed treatment, recombinant plasma gelsolin (rhu-pGSN). The presentation will also discuss BioAegis’ lead indication, Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), and its recently initiated Phase 2 global study (NCT05947955). The presentation will take place at 10:25 a.m., Thursday, September 19.

About Plasma Gelsolin: A Multitasking Protein

Plasma gelsolin (pGSN) holds immense promise as a therapeutic intervention for diseases driven by inflammation due to its multifaceted mechanism of action. Gelsolin has demonstrated the ability to:

Modulate the activation of the NLRP3 inflammasome and generation of IL-1β-containing microparticles

Facilitate uptake and killing of microbial pathogens by innate immune cells

Bind to and remove harmful inflammatory mediators and toxic actin

Regulate macrophage phenotype to modulate inflammation

About BioAegis

BioAegis Therapeutics Inc. is a NJ-based clinical-stage, private company whose mission is to capitalize on a key component of the body’s innate immune system, plasma gelsolin, to prevent adverse outcomes in diseases driven by inflammation and infection.

BioAegis’ platform is built upon the recombinant form of plasma gelsolin, a highly conserved abundant human protein in healthy individuals. Its role is to keep inflammation localized to the site of injury and to boost the body’s ability to clear pathogens. Normal levels of pGSN are depleted by diverse inflammatory conditions. Restoring gelsolin levels with the human recombinant form, rhu-pGSN, helps immune cells fight infection and controls inflammation so it does not spread and cause organ damage. Rhu-pGSN is a non-antibiotic, host-directed, non-immunosuppressive treatment for inflammation due to both infectious and non-infectious causes.

BioAegis has the exclusive license to broad, worldwide intellectual property through Harvard-Brigham and Women’s Hospital. It holds over 40 patents issued for coverage of inflammatory disease, infection, renal failure, and neurologic disease. BioAegis will also have US biologics exclusivity and has recently filed new IP in areas of unmet need.

BioAegis is currently conducting a 600-patient global Phase 2 clinical trial of rhu-pGSN for moderate-to-severe ARDS. This project has been supported in whole or in part with federal funds from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), under contract number 75A50123C00067.

