51%: The Untapped Market

In this episode of Denatured, BioSpace’s Head of Insights Lori and guests from Teva Pharmaceuticals and TOWER Capital Group discuss how critical it is to incorporate women into leadership positions and board rooms as a sound investment strategy.
> Listen on Spotify
> Listen on Apple Podcasts
> Listen on Amazon Music
> Listen on iHeart
In this episode, Konstantina Katcheves of Teva Pharmaceuticals and Sanskriti Thakur of TOWER Capital Group discuss women. Women represent 51% of the population; not investing is a poor investment strategy. Incorporating women into leadership positions, into board rooms, is the only way to tap this market.
Host
Lori Ellis, Head of Insights, BioSpace
Guests
Konstantina Katcheves, Senior Vice President, Innovative Medicines Global Business Development and Acquisitions, Teva Pharmaceuticals
Sanskriti Thakur, Chairwoman, TOWER Capital Group
Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organization.