51%: The Untapped Market

In this episode, Konstantina Katcheves of Teva Pharmaceuticals and Sanskriti Thakur of TOWER Capital Group discuss women. Women represent 51% of the population; not investing is a poor investment strategy. Incorporating women into leadership positions, into board rooms, is the only way to tap this market.

Host

⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Lori Ellis⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, Head of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

Konstantina Katcheves, Senior Vice President, Innovative Medicines Global Business Development and Acquisitions, Teva Pharmaceuticals

Sanskriti Thakur, Chairwoman, TOWER Capital Group

