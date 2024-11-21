SUBSCRIBE
51%: The Untapped Market

November 21, 2024 | 
1 min read | 
Lori Ellis, BioSpace Insights

In this episode of Denatured, BioSpace’s Head of Insights Lori and guests from Teva Pharmaceuticals and TOWER Capital Group discuss how critical it is to incorporate women into leadership positions and board rooms as a sound investment strategy.

In this episode, Konstantina Katcheves of Teva Pharmaceuticals and Sanskriti Thakur of TOWER Capital Group discuss women. Women represent 51% of the population; not investing is a poor investment strategy. Incorporating women into leadership positions, into board rooms, is the only way to tap this market.

Host

⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Lori Ellis⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, Head of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

Konstantina Katcheves, Senior Vice President, Innovative Medicines Global Business Development and Acquisitions, Teva Pharmaceuticals

Sanskriti Thakur, Chairwoman, TOWER Capital Group

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organization.

Lori Ellis
Lori Ellis is the Head of Insights at BioSpace. She analyzes and comments on industry trends for BioSpace and clients. Her current focus is on the ever-evolving impact of technology on the pharmaceutical industry. You can reach her at lori.ellis@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.
BioSpace Insights
The BioSpace Insights teams performs research and analysis on industry trends for BioSpace and clients, producing industry reports, podcasts, events and articles.
