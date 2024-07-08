Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market Size, Share, CAGR of 7.35% by 2033

The global breast cancer therapeutics market was evaluated at US$ 29,03 billion in 2023 and is expected to attain around US$ 59 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.35% from 2024 to 2033. North America dominated the global breast cancer therapeutics market with revenue share of 36% in 2023.

The rising incidence of breast cancer among young women underscores the critical importance of self-examination for early diagnosis, especially in the absence of formal screening protocols at younger ages. Current lifestyle habits contribute to an increased risk in this demographic. Young women often present with more symptomatic cases due to delayed or non-organized screening efforts until later in life. Over the past two decades, a significant rise in diagnoses has been driven largely by estrogen-receptor positive tumors, which respond to therapies targeting estrogen, fueling growth in the breast cancer therapeutics market.

Market Overview

The breast cancer therapeutics market is experiencing rapid growth globally due to the widespread prevalence and serious nature of the disease. Breast cancer originates from abnormal growth of breast cells, forming tumors that can metastasize if untreated, leading to fatalities. It typically begins in the milk ducts or lobules and ranges from non-life-threatening early-stage forms to invasive types that spread to nearby tissues, causing lumps or thickening. In 2022, there were 2.3 million new cases and 670,000 deaths, making breast cancer the most common cancer in women across 157 countries. This disease affects individuals of all ages post-puberty, with increasing rates observed later in life. Treatment strategies vary based on individual factors, cancer type, and stage, involving a combination of surgery, radiation therapy, and medications. Roughly 0.5–1% of breast cancers occur in men, underscoring its impact across populations assigned female at birth.

· In November 2023, Truqap (capivasertib) plus Faslodex was approved in the US for patients with advanced HR-positive breast cancer.

In January 2024, Johnson & Johnson announced the acquisition of Ambrx, aiming to advance next-generation antibody-drug conjugates for cancer treatment.

Regional Stance

North America has maintained its leadership in the Breast Cancer Therapeutics market, holding the largest market share. At the 2023 American Society for Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, positive Phase 2 clinical trial results were presented for HER3-DXd, a novel HER3-targeting antibody-drug conjugate aimed at metastatic breast cancer patients. Treatment approaches for breast cancer in the region vary based on cancer type and may include chemotherapy, hormone therapy, and targeted drug therapies. In Canada, adjuvant therapy often includes trastuzumab in combination with chemotherapy for invasive or locally advanced breast cancer post-surgery. Healthcare policies in Mexico are focusing on enhancing access to early diagnosis and treatment, addressing demographic factors and improving clinical outcomes for breast cancer patients.

· In January 2024, BioNTech and DualityBio initiated a pivotal Phase 3 trial of antibody-drug conjugate candidate BNT323/DB-1303 in metastatic breast cancer.

Europe is anticipated to maintain a significant share in the Breast Cancer Therapeutics market throughout the forecast period. The region benefits from initiatives like the EORTC Breast Cancer Group (BCG), comprising leading academic hospitals focused on innovating new standards of care for breast cancer patients. Over the past three decades, substantial advancements have been achieved in breast cancer treatment across Europe. It remains the most prevalent cancer among women in the WHO Europe region, with an estimated 604,900 new cases in 2022. Approximately 20% of these cases occur in women under the age of 50, highlighting ongoing challenges and targeted approaches in addressing the disease across different demographics in Europe.

By Therapy Type

The targeted therapy segment has emerged as the dominant force in the breast cancer drugs market and is expected to maintain its leadership into the foreseeable future. Targeted drug therapy distinguishes itself by precisely targeting proteins essential for the growth and proliferation of cancer cells, offering advantages over traditional chemotherapy. These therapies are designed to interact with specific proteins on breast cancer cells that promote their growth, spread, and longevity. Chemotherapy, targeted drugs generally have different side effects and may include monoclonal antibodies that enhance the immune system’s ability to combat cancer cells. This multifaceted approach underscores the evolving landscape of breast cancer treatment, emphasizing precision and efficacy in therapeutic interventions.

The hormonal therapy segment is poised for considerable growth during the forecast period, driven by its effectiveness in treating hormone receptor-positive breast cancer. This subtype, characterized by estrogen (ER) or progesterone (PR) receptors on cancer cells, is effectively targeted by hormone therapy drugs. These medications work by either reducing estrogen levels or blocking estrogen receptors, thereby inhibiting the proliferation of cancer cells. Hormone receptor-positive cancers typically exhibit a slower growth rate than hormone receptor-negative types, leading to more favorable short-term outcomes for patients. Initial treatment success, the potential for recurrence remains a significant concern, highlighting the ongoing necessity for robust long-term management strategies in breast cancer care.

By Cancer Type

The hormone receptor-positive segment has secured the largest share of the breast cancer therapeutics market. Breast cancer cells categorized as hormone receptor-positive (or hormone-positive) possess estrogen (ER) and/or progesterone (PR) receptors, making them susceptible to treatment with hormone therapy drugs that either lower estrogen levels or block estrogen receptors. These therapies effectively slow the growth of hormone receptor-positive cancers, which generally progress at a slower rate compared to hormone receptor-negative cancers. While patients with hormone receptor-positive breast cancer often experience better short-term outcomes, there remains a risk of recurrence many years post-treatment, emphasizing the importance of ongoing surveillance and management strategies.

The HER2-positive (HER2+) segment is expected to demonstrate a higher CAGR within the breast cancer therapeutics market over the forecast period. HER2, a kinase protein, plays a crucial role in cell signaling related to growth. In approximately 15% to 20% of breast cancers, there is an overproduction of the HER2 protein, which stimulates aggressive growth and metastasis compared to HER2-negative breast cancers. To counter this, kinase inhibitors have been developed to block the HER2 protein’s signaling pathways. These targeted therapies aim to inhibit the aggressive nature of HER2-positive breast cancers and have shown efficacy in controlling disease progression. The advancement of drugs targeting HER2 reflects ongoing innovation in tailored treatments for this specific subtype of breast cancer.

By Distribution Channel

The hospital pharmacies segment has established itself as a significant player in the breast cancer drugs market, commanding a substantial market share. Within hospitals, Affordable Medicines and Reliable Implants for Treatment (AMRIT) Pharmacy stores offer cancer drugs at discounted rates compared to the Maximum Retail Price, improving accessibility for patients. With a diverse array of treatment options available for breast cancer, pharmacists assume a critical role in guiding patients and healthcare teams through treatment decisions. Advancements, challenges such as the necessity for long-term medication to prevent recurrence and gaps in post-treatment care persist. This underscores the importance of expanding breast cancer-focused services beyond traditional healthcare settings. This shift creates potential opportunities for community pharmacies to assume a more prominent role in meeting the increasing demand for breast cancer care in community settings, thereby reshaping the distribution channel dynamics within the industry.

The retail pharmacies segment is expected to capture a significant share in the forecast period. Retail pharmacists are poised to play a pivotal role in educational programs, risk assessment, screening, early detection, and treatment related to cancer care. Evidence demonstrating their potential to enhance cancer management outcomes, the involvement of community pharmacists in these critical roles remains relatively limited. Initiatives involving retail pharmacists have shown promising results in improving cancer management through educational interventions that reduce adverse events and enhance patient satisfaction. This underscores the potential for expanded engagement of retail pharmacies in advancing cancer care and underscores their role as essential contributors to comprehensive healthcare delivery in communities.

Market Dynamics

Driver

Government initiative and NGOs Research and Regulatory Efforts

The WHO’s Global Breast Cancer Initiative (GBCI) plays a pivotal role in providing global guidance to governments on enhancing systems for detecting, diagnosing, and treating breast cancer. Alongside governmental and nongovernmental organizations, significant research efforts are focused on understanding the link between breast cancer and environmental factors. Regulatory bodies such as the FDA and EPA also conduct crucial research to inform environmental exposure regulations, shaping the landscape for breast cancer therapeutics. These concerted efforts not only promote an integrated approach to cancer care but also stimulate funding for research, thereby contributing to the expansion of the Breast Cancer Therapeutics market.

Restraint

High Treatment Costs

The substantial financial burden associated with breast cancer treatment represents a significant restraint on market growth for breast cancer therapeutics, necessitating strategies to manage costs and improve affordability for patients and healthcare systems.

The mean total cost (TC) of breast cancer treatment in India, averaging ₹258,095/US$3531 (95% CI: ₹238,225-₹277,934), is predominantly driven by direct medical costs, which account for 56.3% of the total expenditure.

Opportunity

Innovative Imaging Technology

Recent advancements in diagnostic imaging, such as Cerianna (Fluoroestradiol F-18), have revolutionized the detection and treatment management of estrogen receptor (ER) positive breast cancer metastases. Cerianna facilitates the use of PET scans to identify the presence of estrogen receptors in metastatic lesions, crucial for determining appropriate treatment strategies. This inclusion in the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) guidelines as a viable option for individuals with metastatic or recurrent ER-positive breast cancer signifies a significant opportunity in the Breast Cancer Therapeutics market. The technology not only enhances diagnostic accuracy but also informs personalized treatment decisions, potentially improving patient outcomes and expanding the market for breast cancer therapeutics.

· In June 2024, Lantheus Holdings acquired global rights to Life Molecular Imaging’s novel therapeutic and diagnostic pair targeting GRPR for prostate and breast cancers.

Recent Developments

· In April 2024, Kintara Therapeutics and TuHURA Biosciences entered into a definitive merger agreement.

· In December 2023, Stratipath and Proscia announced a partnership to expand relapse risk prediction capabilities for breast cancer patients.

· In February 2024, Pfizer Oncology hosted Innovation Day, highlighting its fully integrated organization, robust portfolio, and strategic priorities for sustainable growth.

· In June 2023, Novartis reported that Kisqali significantly reduced the risk of recurrence by 25% across a broad population of patients with early breast cancer.

Key Players in the Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market

· Pfizer (USA)

· Novartis (Switzerland)

· Roche (Switzerland)

· AstraZeneca (UK)

· Eli Lilly and Company (U.S.)

· Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.)

· Bristol-Myers Squibb (U.S.)

· Sanofi (France)

· Johnson & Johnson (U.S.)

· AbbVie Inc. (U.S.)

· Gilead Sciences (U.S.)

· Celgene Corporation (U.S.)

· Eisai Co., Ltd. (Japan)

· Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Japan)

· Amgen Inc. (U.S.)

· Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel)

· Mylan N.V. (U.S.)

· Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (Japan)

· Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Japan)

· Ipsen (France)

Market Segmentation

By Therapy

· Targeted Therapy

o Abemaciclib

o Ado-Trastuzumab Emtansine

o Everolimus

o Trastuzumab

o Ribociclib

o Palbociclib

o Pertuzumab

o Olaparib

o Others

· Hormonal Therapy

o Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulators (SERMs)

o Aromatase Inhibitors

o Estrogen Receptor Down regulators (ERDs)

· Chemotherapy

· Immunotherapy

By Cancer Type

· Hormone Receptor

· HER2+

By Distribution Channel

· Hospital Pharmacies

· Retail Pharmacies

· Others

By Geography

· North America

· Europe

· Asia Pacific

· Latin America

· Middle East & Africa (MEA)

