BostonGene Demonstrates Benefits of Integrated Tumor Tissue and Blood Profiling at SLAS2024 International Conference and Exhibition

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- BostonGene, a leading provider of AI-based molecular and immune profiling solutions, announced today that it will participate in and present at the SLAS2024 International Conference and Exhibition on February 3 - 7, 2024, in Boston, MA at the Boston Convention & Expo Center. This global event brings together a diverse community of scientists from academia, government and industry who are collectively focused on leveraging the power of technology to transform research.

BostonGene session details are below:

Integrating molecular and immune profiling of tumor and blood for better immunotherapy response prediction

Tuesday, February 6, 2024 | 10:30 AM ET

Speaker: Nathan Fowler, MD, Chief Medical Officer , BostonGene

Location: 201C

Over the past decade, cancer treatment has been revolutionized by the emergence of immunotherapies. However, many patients experience low response rates and adverse effects, highlighting the need for better approaches to identify more accurate predictors of therapeutic response. To address this need, BostonGene combines molecular and immune profiling techniques to provide a comprehensive portrait of a cancer patient’s tumor and immune system. Using artificial intelligence and machine learning systems, BostonGene integrates data from CLIA-certified DNA and RNA sequencing, flow cytometry, and multiplex imaging to characterize the patient’s tumor and its microenvironment, which plays a role in cancer progression and treatment response. Further analysis of the distribution of cell populations in the peripheral blood is performed with a machine learning-based clinical immune profiling platform using multiparametric flow cytometry, providing an overview of a patient’s overall immune health and potential for response to immunotherapy. Integration of these technologies that analyze the tumor tissue and blood shows the potential for accurately predicting immunotherapy responses, ultimately providing patients with more effective treatments that lead to improved clinical outcomes.

About BostonGene Corporation

BostonGene has a mission to provide transformative, AI-integrated molecular analytics and biomarker discovery for precision matching of therapies to improve the lives of patients living with cancer and other immune-related diseases. BostonGene’s service model provides customized client solutions using a multi-omic approach prioritized for real-world impact, including optimized standard-of-care therapies, accelerated research and cost-effective, measurable results. BostonGene’s tests reveal key drivers of each patient’s unique disease profile, including an in-depth profile of the immune microenvironment, actionable mutations, biomarkers of response to diverse therapies, and recommended therapies. Through these comprehensive analyses, BostonGene’s tests generate a personalized roadmap for therapeutic decision-making for each patient. For more information, visit BostonGene at http://www.BostonGene.com.

