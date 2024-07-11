Biomaterials Market to Reach USD 761.23 Bn by 2033 Leading at a 15.63% CAGR

The global biomaterials market size was estimated at US$ 178.16 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow US$ 761.23 billion by 2033, rising at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.63% from 2024 to 2033. It is anticipated that the increasing prevalence of musculoskeletal and chronic skeletal disorders would increase demand for biomaterial-based implants.

Key Takeaways

North America dominated the biomaterials market with the largest revenue share of 38% in 2023.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

By product, the metallic segment has contributed the highest revenue share of 41% in 2023.

By product, the natural segment is estimated to show lucrative growth during the forecast period.

By application, the orthopedic segment held the dominant share of the market in 2023.

By application, the plastic surgery segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Biomaterials are natural or synthetic materials made of polymers, metals and glass to treat, repair, and replace damaged tissues or organs in the body. They are used as films, coatings, fibers, foams and fabrics. Biomaterials are used in dental implants, heart valves, contact lenses, joint ligaments and tendons, bone grafts and hearing loss implants. They are biodegradable i.e. they are intended to break down in the body over a specified amount of time after implantation.

Biomaterials Market at a Glance

The biomaterials market is a rapidly growing and evolving market with the latest advancements in this sector. The biomaterials market is driven by the discovery of several novel biomaterials with improved physicochemical properties and biocompatibility within the body. The biomaterials market is also driven by novel and advanced applications of already available biomaterials.

Innovations in material science and biomedical engineering are leading to the development of advanced biomaterials with enhanced functionality and biocompatibility. This includes smart biomaterials that can respond to environmental changes and deliver drugs in a controlled manner. As the global population ages, there is an increasing demand for medical devices and implants that can improve the quality of life for elderly individuals. Biomaterials are critical in the development of orthopedic, dental, and cardiovascular implants.

Application of 3D/4D Printing for the Generation of Biomaterials as a Driver

The application of 3D printing is prevalent in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries. 3D printing allows the generation of personalized medicines, medical devices, drug delivery techniques and tissue engineering. Along with 3D printing, 4D printing is also one of the applications for the bioprinting of medical implants and devices. 4D printing uses time as a fourth dimension. 4D printing can change the structure of the material over time in response to various stimuli like temperature, pH, and humidity. Hence, utilizing both of these techniques is advantageous for the generation of biomaterials. Several biomaterials can be printed using different materials like polymers, metals and ceramics. These technologies pave the path for the generation of biological materials that may be customized with different shapes and features for targeted therapy, smart pharmacology and customized medicines.

Poor Biocompatibility Concerns to Hamper the Market’s Growth

The restraint of the biomaterials market can be due to biomaterials with inappropriate physicochemical properties such as tensile strength, elastic modulus, hardness, chemical composition, etc. Biomaterials with poor biocompatibility is a concerning issue that results in patient nonadherence. Another factor that can decline biomaterials market includes the lack of corrosion resistance of biomaterials, especially metal-based biomaterials.

Immunomodulation as an Opportunity for Biomaterials Market

The body’s immune system activates upon implantation of foreign biomaterials. This reduces its biocompatibility within the body. Scientists are investigating the administration of immunomodulating agents to combat immunological responses within the body. These agents can be injected systemically or locally along with biomaterials. Tissue engineering treatments and medical implants can both benefit greatly from biomaterial-based immunomodulation techniques.

North America to Sustain as a Leader in the Biomaterials Market

North America is a major contributor to the biomaterials market. The demand for biomaterials is high in North America due to the latest technological advancements, prominent research and development facilities, the high prevalence of chronic disorders like cardiovascular and bone disorders, and stringent regulatory frameworks. Also, numerous private and public initiatives promote the use of biomaterials in biomedicine. The biomaterials market in North America is also driven by the rise in the older population and sports-related injuries.

Asia Pacific to Grow at the Fastest Pace During the Forecast Period

Following North America, Asia-Pacific accounts for the second largest contributor to the biomaterials market. The rising demand for biomaterials in Asia-Pacific countries like India, China and Japan is due to advanced infrastructure, a rising geriatric population and chronic illnesses. Hence, this region offers economic growth potential, fostering investments and collaborations. There is a strong focus on R&D in biomaterials within the region, supported by both governmental and private entities. Innovations in material science and biomedical engineering are leading to the development of new and improved biomaterials.

The Asia-Pacific biomaterials market is growing rapidly due to a combination of economic growth, an aging population, technological advancements, government support, and the expansion of medical tourism. The region’s commitment to research and development, coupled with strategic partnerships and increasing healthcare expenditure, positions it as a significant player in the global biomaterials market.

The Metallic Segment to Lead the Market by Product Category

In 2023, the metallic segment had the biggest market share. Metallic biomaterials are the most prevalent class of materials found in highly tension-loaded implants. Their systems are meant to provide intrinsic support to biological tissues. They are extensively used in joint replacements (artificial joints, including a hip joint), orthopedic fixations, dental implants, stents, spinal fixation devices and nails. Moreover, their use in the creation of cardiovascular devices (artificial heart valves, blood conduits, and other components of cardiac assist devices, vascular stents) and neurovascular implants (aneurysm clips) has received a great deal of interest. Metallic biomaterials can be utilized to replace failing hard tissue and to heal soft tissues like blood vessels.

The Orthopedic Segment Led the Market in 2023.

In 2023, the biomaterials market was dominated by the orthopedic category. One medical specialty that has progressed and effectively used biomaterials is orthopedics. These resources are employed in the treatment of musculoskeletal disorders and injuries. The human body uses orthopedic biomaterials to carry out a number of biological functions, including as stimulating bone regrowth and replacing or mending tissues like bone, cartilage, ligaments, and tendons.

Recent Developments

· In June 2024, Guillermo Ameer and Cheng Sun from Northwestern University developed microCLIP, which is citrate-based bioresorbable vascular scaffolds (BVSs) to re-stent an artery to restore blood flow with the help of 3D bioprinting. The scaffolds were designed to regenerate endothelium and prevent clots in healthy conditions.

· In April 2024, CJ Biomaterials, Inc., in collaboration with Beyond Plastic, developed the world’s first biodegradable plastic bottle cap. CJ Biomaterials, the primary producer of polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) biopolymers, utilizes it to develop biodegradable plastic bottle caps.

· In April 2024, Szalapata and colleagues modified surgical polypropylene mesh and polytetrafluoroethylene vascular prosthesis with drugs to yield stable biomaterials with antibacterial properties. The modification not only provided antibacterial activity but also stimulated immune response by releasing cytokines.

Top Companies in the Biomaterials Market:

Collagen Matrix, Inc.

Dentsply Sirona

CoorsTek Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

BASF SE

Jellagen

Covalon Technologies Ltd.

Invibio Ltd.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Carpenter Technology Corporation

Corbion

Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials

Medtronic plc

Evonik Industries AG

MycoWorks

Segments Covered in the Report

By Product

Metallic

Natural

Ceramics

Polymers

By Application

Cardiovascular

Sensors Stents Guidewires Implantable Cardiac Defibrillators Pacemakers Vascular Grafts Others

Ophthalmology

Synthetic Corneas Intraocular Lens Contact Lens Ocular Tissue Replacement Others

Dental

Tissue Regeneration Materials Dental Implants Bone Grafts & Substitutes Dental Membranes Others

Orthopedic

Joint Replacement Biomaterials Orthobiologics Bioresorbable Tissue Fixation Products Viscosupplementation Spine Biomaterials Others

Wound Healing

Fracture Healing Device Adhesion Barrier Skin Substitutes Internal Tissue Sealant Surgical Hemostats Others

Tissue Engineering

Plastic Surgery

Facial Wrinkle Treatment Soft Tissue Fillers Craniofacial Surgery Bioengineered Skins Peripheral Nerve Repair Acellular Dermal Matrices Others

Neurology

Neural Stem Cell Encapsulation Shunting Systems Hydrogel Scaffold For CNS Repair Cortical Neural Prosthetics Others

Others

By Region

North America

U.S. Canada

Europe

Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Asia Pacific

China Japan India South Korea Australia Thailand

Latin America

Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait



