Biomarkers Market Size to Worth Around US$ 318.76 billion by 2033

The global biomarkers market was evaluated at US$ 82.30 billion in 2023 and is expected to attain around US$ 318.76 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2024 to 2033. Biomarkers are pivotal in advancing the drug development process and the broader biomedical research landscape, facilitating a deeper understanding of the link between biological processes and clinical outcomes. The FDA’s encouragement of biomarker use in both basic and clinical research, along with the exploration of new biomarkers as future surrogate endpoints, underscores their importance.