SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

Biomarkers Market Size to Worth Around US$ 318.76 billion by 2033

June 20, 2024 | 
1 min read

The global biomarkers market was evaluated at US$ 82.30 billion in 2023 and is expected to attain around US$ 318.76 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2024 to 2033.

The global biomarkers market was evaluated at US$ 82.30 billion in 2023 and is expected to attain around US$ 318.76 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2024 to 2033. Biomarkers are pivotal in advancing the drug development process and the broader biomedical research landscape, facilitating a deeper understanding of the link between biological processes and clinical outcomes. The FDA’s encouragement of biomarker use in both basic and clinical research, along with the exploration of new biomarkers as future surrogate endpoints, underscores their importance.

California Northern California
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Amgen sign at its headquarters in Thousand Oaks, California, USA.
Earnings
Amgen Touts Q2 Growth Bolstered by Horizon Buy, Promising Obesity Pipeline
August 7, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Sangamo Therapeutics headquarters in Brisbane, California
Deals
Cash-Strapped Sangamo Gets Lifeline from Genentech in Potential $1.9B Neuro Deal
August 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Money growth/iStock, RomoloTavani
Funding
Symbiotic Capital Launches With More Than $600M to Provide Life Science Loans
August 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
BioMarin's headquarters in San Francisco
Gene therapy
BioMarin Narrows Roctavian Efforts to U.S., Germany, Italy as Sales Stagnate
August 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac