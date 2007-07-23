BioLineRx Ltd. and University of Illinois Enter Licensing Agreement to Develop Apoptosis Agent to Treat Cancer

JERUSALEM & URBANA, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BioLineRx Ltd. (TASE:BLRX), Israel’s leading drug development company, and the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign announced today that they have entered into an exclusive worldwide licensing agreement for the research, development and commercialization of BL-4030, a small molecule for the treatment of cancer. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed. By activating a cell death specific protein, BL-4030 induces apoptosis (cell death) in cancer cells. With this partnership, BioLineRx further strengthens its promising therapeutic pipeline to include 15 compounds.