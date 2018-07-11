Battelle SVP Aimee Kennedy Named to National STEM Education Advisory Panel

The National Science Foundation (NSF), in consultation with the United States Department of Education, NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced the appointment of Kennedy and 17 other members today. The panel is composed of individuals from nonprofit, business, academic and informal education organizations.

Gabriela Gonzalez, Greater Americas Region deputy director of Intel Corporation, will chair the new STEM Education Advisory Panel. David Evans, executive director of the National Science Teachers Association, will serve as vice chair.

“I am honored to be included on this prestigious panel,” said Kennedy. “Great STEM educators inspire students to dream about solutions that seem beyond their reach and to persist through even the most heart-breaking failures. That’s the vision of STEM that we have at Battelle and the vision I’ll bring to this esteemed panel.”

The appointment burnishes Kennedy’s already impressive portfolio as a national leader in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education. She chairs the NASA Advisory Council Ad Hoc Task Force on STEM Education and serves in an advisory capacity for The Ohio State University’s College of Engineering. She serves on the boards of numerous nonprofits throughout central Ohio, including KIPP Columbus, COSI (Columbus’s Center of Science and Industry) and the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.

Additionally, Kennedy holds a Ph.D. in Educational Policy and Leadership from The Ohio State University. She was the Chief Administrative Officer and Principal of Metro Early College High School for three years before joining Battelle. Before leading Metro, Kennedy served as a teacher and vice principal at the school. She began her career as a teacher in Canton city schools.

Congress authorized creation of the STEM Education Advisory Panel to advise a group of federal organizations called the Committee on Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics Education (CoSTEM) on matters related to STEM education.

In particular, Congress authorized the panel to help identify opportunities to update the 2013- 2018 Federal STEM Education 5-Year Strategic Plan, which CoSTEM developed to improve the efficiency, coordination and impact of federally supported STEM education investments. The panel will assess CoSTEM’s progress in carrying out responsibilities mandated by the America COMPETES Reauthorization Act.

“NASA is proud of the many ways that its missions inspire the next generation of STEM leaders. Across the spectrum of our work, students and educators have many opportunities to learn from and engage with our work,” said NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine, who co-chairs CoSTEM. “We’re going back to the moon and on to Mars, and we’re going to keep doing the amazing things that will help fill the pipeline of new explorers and create a bright future.”

About Battelle

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio since its founding in 1929, Battelle serves the national security, health and life sciences, and energy and environmental industries.

