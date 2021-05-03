SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

Battelle, Partners to Form New Company: AmplifyBio

May 3, 2021 | 
3 min read

Battelle announced today that it is launching a new company that will focus on the research and development of next generation therapies such as cell and gene therapies (CGT). AmplifyBio will operate on its own 30-acre dedicated footprint within Battelle’s West Jefferson, Ohio campus.

May 3, 2021 15:00 UTC

$200 million start-up will focus on development of next generation therapies

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Battelle announced today that it is launching a new company that will focus on the research and development of next generation therapies such as cell and gene therapies (CGT). AmplifyBio will operate on its own 30-acre dedicated footprint within Battelle’s West Jefferson, Ohio campus. The new company has the backing of Battelle and several outside investors with extensive experience in the life sciences and pharmaceutical markets.

AmplifyBio will work to accelerate the development of next generation therapies by creating and optimizing new platforms and technologies and working to solve the challenges of scaling complex therapies to help as many people as possible. Battelle’s core life sciences research business is the starting point for this standalone, for-profit company. CGT has the potential to deliver cures and life changing treatments for dozens of diseases that today have no effective options.

In addition to Battelle, investors in the new company include Viking Capital Investments, Casdin Capital and Narya Capital Fund. Battelle will have two seats on AmplifyBio’s five-person board of directors.

“For decades, Battelle has found new ways to innovate,” said Lou Von Thaer, President and CEO of Battelle. “AmplifyBio is a $200 million start-up with the backing of respected investors who will help us to move quickly and intelligently in this rapidly developing field of research.”

AmplifyBio will purchase an existing building and surrounding land on the Battelle campus. The 210,000-square-foot facility has state-of-the-art laboratory space and equipment that will help the new company accelerate research into novel cell and gene therapies, while also maintaining a steady stream of current contract research work for commercial customers.

J. Kelly Ganjei has been appointed President and CEO of the new company, and he has begun the process of finalizing his leadership team. Until recently, Ganjei was the CEO of Cognate BioServices, Inc. He is a respected leader with more than 26 years of experience in the life science, venture capital and IT sectors. Ganjei has been instrumental in working with several regenerative medicine and cell therapy companies, achieving significant clinical and business milestones. Under his leadership, Cognate grew from relative obscurity to the leading international CDMO for cell and gene therapy with revenue in excess of $120 million, and manufacturing facilities in the US, the UK and Sweden.

“There is great potential for advanced medicines to help so many patients across a diverse set of conditions, but there is no shortage of technical problems to solve across this sector. The earlier in their development lifecycle we can help these products the better the outcome for everyone,” Ganjei said. “Combining the strength of Battelle with our investors will uniquely position us for rapid growth and the potential to help millions of people around the world.”

“This is why Battelle exists—to happen to the world,” Von Thaer said. “We see a need, we see opportunities, we search for partnerships, and we keep Battelle at the leading edge of discovery for the benefit of humanity. I’m excited to see where the team takes AmplifyBio and proud to support its growth through our continued involvement.”

About Battelle

Every day, the people of Battelle apply science and technology to solving what matters most. At major technology centers and national laboratories around the world, Battelle conducts research and development, designs and manufactures products, and delivers critical services for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio since its founding in 1929, Battelle serves the national security, health and life sciences, and energy and environmental industries. For more information, visit www.battelle.org.

Contacts

Katy Delaney at (614) 424-7208 or delaneyk@battelle.org
T.R. Massey at (614) 424-5544 or masseytr@battelle.org

Source: Battelle

Startups
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Hand holding pencil erasing an employee. Dismissal or bankrumptcy concept. Vector illustration.
Layoffs
Sage Therapeutics Will Lay Off 33% of Employees, Including Over Half of R&D
October 17, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Sanofi's Distribution Center in Quebec, Canada
Radiopharmaceuticals
Sanofi Inks $326M Radiopharma Deal With Orano
October 17, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Illustration of cardboard box filled with office supplies, a computer keyboard, lamp, and a potted plant
Layoff Tracker
Layoff Tracker: Sage Therapeutics Will Lay Off 33% of Employees
October 17, 2024
 · 
167 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
Deerfield - Circa June 2019: Takeda Pharmaceutical Company. Takeda recently acquired Irish drugmaker Shire I
Huntington’s disease
Takeda Walks Away From Wave Huntington’s Partnership After Sinking $260M in Collaboration
October 16, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac