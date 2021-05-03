Battelle, Partners to Form New Company: AmplifyBio

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Battelle announced today that it is launching a new company that will focus on the research and development of next generation therapies such as cell and gene therapies (CGT). AmplifyBio will operate on its own 30-acre dedicated footprint within Battelle’s West Jefferson, Ohio campus. The new company has the backing of Battelle and several outside investors with extensive experience in the life sciences and pharmaceutical markets.

AmplifyBio will work to accelerate the development of next generation therapies by creating and optimizing new platforms and technologies and working to solve the challenges of scaling complex therapies to help as many people as possible. Battelle’s core life sciences research business is the starting point for this standalone, for-profit company. CGT has the potential to deliver cures and life changing treatments for dozens of diseases that today have no effective options.

In addition to Battelle, investors in the new company include Viking Capital Investments, Casdin Capital and Narya Capital Fund. Battelle will have two seats on AmplifyBio’s five-person board of directors.

“For decades, Battelle has found new ways to innovate,” said Lou Von Thaer, President and CEO of Battelle. “AmplifyBio is a $200 million start-up with the backing of respected investors who will help us to move quickly and intelligently in this rapidly developing field of research.”

AmplifyBio will purchase an existing building and surrounding land on the Battelle campus. The 210,000-square-foot facility has state-of-the-art laboratory space and equipment that will help the new company accelerate research into novel cell and gene therapies, while also maintaining a steady stream of current contract research work for commercial customers.

J. Kelly Ganjei has been appointed President and CEO of the new company, and he has begun the process of finalizing his leadership team. Until recently, Ganjei was the CEO of Cognate BioServices, Inc. He is a respected leader with more than 26 years of experience in the life science, venture capital and IT sectors. Ganjei has been instrumental in working with several regenerative medicine and cell therapy companies, achieving significant clinical and business milestones. Under his leadership, Cognate grew from relative obscurity to the leading international CDMO for cell and gene therapy with revenue in excess of $120 million, and manufacturing facilities in the US, the UK and Sweden.

“There is great potential for advanced medicines to help so many patients across a diverse set of conditions, but there is no shortage of technical problems to solve across this sector. The earlier in their development lifecycle we can help these products the better the outcome for everyone,” Ganjei said. “Combining the strength of Battelle with our investors will uniquely position us for rapid growth and the potential to help millions of people around the world.”

“This is why Battelle exists—to happen to the world,” Von Thaer said. “We see a need, we see opportunities, we search for partnerships, and we keep Battelle at the leading edge of discovery for the benefit of humanity. I’m excited to see where the team takes AmplifyBio and proud to support its growth through our continued involvement.”

