VR Mergers & Acquisitions Charlotte Completes Sale of Collier’s Medical Equipment

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 10, 2012 /PRNewswire/ -- VR Business Sales, Mergers & Acquisitions of Charlotte N.C. (www.vrcharlotte.com) has just completed the sale of Collier’s Medical Equipment of Charlotte, NC. In business for over 40 years, Collier’s Medical Equipment specializes in the sale of sterilizers, surgical lights, operating room tables and related equipment used in hospitals and medical offices throughout the Carolinas. Jay Offerdahl, Vice-President of VR Business Sales, Mergers & Acquisitions Charlotte, represented the sellers on the transaction.

The new owner is Brian Krass. Brian and his wife Lisa are active in community and hospital fundraising projects and have extensive business experience, making them a perfect fit for continuing Collier’s long track record of success. Offerdahl facilitated in all phases of the transaction, from the initial analysis through closing. Details were not disclosed.

About VR Business Sales, Mergers & Acquisitions Charlotte

VR Charlotte's only business is representing business owners in the sale of their business; confidentially, professionally and with proven results. Since 1996, VR Business Sales, Mergers & Acquisitions of Charlotte has sold more businesses for more dollars than any of the other 130 VR offices worldwide.

