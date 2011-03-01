Pharma ChemOutsourcing Targets BioNJ, PA Bio, MassBio, BayBio (Bay Area Bioscience Association), SoCalBio, and NY Biotechnology Association Member Companies for September 2011 Show in New Jersey

LONG BRANCH, N.J., March 1, 2011 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharma ChemOutsourcing today announced that it would offer a special rate to select member companies of the USA‘s various state biotechnology associations to help make the event financially accessible to all those who would like to attend the September 12-15 show in New Jersey.

“We have all witnessed the explosive growth of hundreds of successful biotechnology companies over the past 12 years. Many of them already attend or speak at Pharma ChemOutsourcing’s annual event and many more would benefit. This year we want to be sure that everyone knows about the opportunity and takes advantage of it. So we have implemented a special rate until May 15, 2011 to make it possible,” remarked Mark Alexay, Pharma ChemOutsourcing’s President. Details may be found at http://chemoutsourcing.com/biotech.php

“The biotech attendees return to the show year after year, tell us it’s a great place to network, talk about chemistry, and meet their suppliers. Our goal is to continue to mold the show into a special annual event for pharmaceutical chemists. With biotech’s ascending role in the discovery and development of new therapeutics, now is the time to further tailor the show to meet their changing needs.” The list of the first 50 biotech speakers for the September 12-15, 2011 show is at http://chemoutsourcing.com/speakers.php

“Our ultimate goal is to attract chemists from every emerging and medium-sized pharmaceutical company in the world The USA is the world leader in biotechnology so facilitating quality interactions among its leader at the event is good for business. Pharma ChemOutsourcing’s niche is for R&D management. We bring together large numbers of medicinal and process chemists, plus chemical development. In 2010 we attracted about 800 attendees. The value of the show will grow if we are able to tap into an ever greater diversity of biotech companies to attend.” The attendee list is at http://chemoutsourcing.com/attendees.php

The 2011 conference program, with 150 speakers, will focus on topics like: Drug Discovery Collaborations Continuous Flow Chemistry API’s, Intermediates, and Supply Chain Process Optimization & Intensification Route Scouting Chemistry Outsourcing CROs/CMOs, Contracts FDA Audits and Regulatory India and China Partnerships Contract Manufacturing Formulation Drug Product The agenda is at http://chemoutsourcing.com/agenda.php

Pharma ChemOutsourcing is an annual chemistry conference and exhibition that takes place at Ocean Place Beach Resort in Long Branch, New Jersey. The seaside location features outdoor receptions and dinners including the Beach Party; the 2010 beach party photos and video may be viewed at http://chemoutsourcing.com/gallery.php

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zTGzZhqDjcU

