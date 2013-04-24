Cromos Pharma Appoints Andrey Bazovoy, MD, JD, MBA as Its Director of Clinical Operations

Staying up-to-date has never been simpler. Sign up for the free GenePool newsletter today!

MOSCOW--(Marketwired - April 23, 2013) -

Cromos™ Pharma, an international full-service CRO with operations in Russia, Ukraine, Georgia and countries of Central/Eastern Europe, announced today the appointment of Andrey Bazovoy, MD, JD, MBA, as its Director of Clinical Operations. Cromos™ Pharma continues to expand its breadth of services and geographical presence and Dr. Bazovoy will lead these efforts.

“We are very excited to have Dr. Bazovoy join our growing team,” said Dr. Vladimir Bogin, Cromos™ Pharma’s CEO. “Andrey is one of the most experienced and respected top CRO managers in Central/Eastern Europe. His knowledge and expertise will be of tremendous value in our ongoing efforts to offer even more comprehensive high quality services to Cromos™ Pharma’s partners and clients.”

Prior to joining Cromos™ Pharma, Dr. Bazovoy spent 15 years at Quintiles Transnational, where for the last 6 years he managed up to 12 Clinical Team Leaders and Clinical Project Managers located in Western and Eastern Europe acting as a Leader of International Clinical Project Managers. He received his Doctor of Medicine degree from the Russian State Medical University. Andrey also holds a law degree (Moscow, Russia) and an MBA degree from Open University in the UK.

“I look forward to working with Cromos™ Pharma’s energetic and cohesive team of young and talented professionals,” said Dr. Bazovoy. “Its impressive growth, personnel retention rates and a remarkable number of returning clients makes Cromos™ Pharma one of the most interesting and formidable up-and-comers in this sector.”

About Cromos™ Pharma, LLC

Cromos™ Pharma, LLC is a contract research organization (CRO) with operations in Russia, Ukraine, Georgia and Eastern/Central Europe and a business development office in the United States. The company provides a full spectrum of trial-related services which include regulatory approvals, medical writing, feasibility assessments, monitoring, project management and warehousing. Cromos™ Pharma, LLC is a privately owned company.