B. Braun Launches Levetiracetam in Sodium Chloride Injection Portfolio

BETHLEHEM, Pa., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Braun Medical Inc. (B. Braun), a leader in smart infusion therapy and pain management, announced today the launch of its new Levetiracetam in Sodium Chloride Injection line of products. This new product offering expands the company’s portfolio in the anticonvulsant space with Levetiracetam in three concentrations. Levetiracetam in Sodium Chloride Injection, manufactured by B. Braun in Irvine, CA, is available in our flexible PAB® IV Containers in 500 mg/100 mL, 1,000 mg/100 mL and 1,500 mg/100 mL strengths. Making the PAB IV Containers in Irvine helps ensure B. Braun’s supply reliability. This Levetiracetam product offering includes features such as stackable, biodegradable individual unit inner cartons, unique colors for dosage differentiation and an 18-month shelf life. In addition, the inner cartons fit compactly around the containers to minimize wasted space. “The launch of Levetiracetam furthers our commitment to offering patients and providers access to additional therapies in our safe, flexible PAB IV containers, which are not made with DEHP, PVC or natural rubber latex,” said Shawn Brinson, Director of Marketing, Injectable Drugs. Levetiracetam in Sodium Chloride Injection is indicated for adjunct therapy in adults who are 16 years old or older with the following seizure types when oral administration is temporarily not feasible: Partial-onset seizures

Myoclonic seizures in patients with juvenile myoclonic epilepsy

Myoclonic seizures in patients with juvenile myoclonic epilepsy

Primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures For additional information, please see full Prescribing Information. IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION Contraindications: Known hypersensitivity to Levetiracetam, angioedema and anaphylaxis have occurred. About B. Braun B. Braun Medical Inc. (B. Braun) is a leader in smart infusion therapy and safe and effective pharmacy products, patient and provider safety, and sustainable health solutions. Our purpose is to help providers constantly improve patient satisfaction and outcomes. With products and services created to help healthcare professionals focus on what matters most—their patients—we're uniquely positioned to help health systems succeed now and in the future. B. Braun is headquartered in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania and is part of the B. Braun Group of Companies in the U.S., which includes B. Braun Interventional Systems, Aesculap® and CAPS®. The company employs 8,500 people at over 30 locations across North America. Globally, the B. Braun Group of Companies employs more than 64,000 employees in 64 countries. Guided by its Sharing Expertise® philosophy, B. Braun continuously exchanges knowledge with customers, partners and clinicians to address the critical issues of improving care and lowering costs. To learn more about B. Braun Medical, explore our website.