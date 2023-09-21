AVS Opens Global Headquarters in Boston’s Seaport District to Support Growth

Global headquarters features over 9K square feet and dedicated to R&D, operations, QA/RA, and administration

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AVS (Amplitude Vascular Systems, Inc), an early-stage medical device company focused on safely and effectively treating severely calcified arterial disease with its PIVL™ therapy, announced today the opening of its new global headquarters at 451 D Street in Boston, Mass. The new 9,365-square-foot space in the Seaport District will serve as the company’s hub for innovation, collaboration and discovery, supporting company growth and further development of its novel device for pulsatile intravascular lithotripsy (PIVL), the PULSE™ IVL System.

“Boston’s Seaport District is one of the most vibrant hotbeds for innovation in the country and provides significant advantages in recruiting the best talent,” said Mark Toland, Chairman of the Board of AVS. “As we continue to build momentum toward regulatory approval in the U.S., the new space will support the company’s growth to bring the next generation intravascular lithotripsy therapy for both peripheral and coronary artery disease.”

The new facility is equipped with the latest technology and includes space for 3,500 square feet of research and development, testing, assembly and packaging. 451 D Street is a multi-tenant building built in 1910 and renovated in 2016 that offers easy access to public transit, major highways and Logan Airport.

The new headquarters culminates significant growth since January 2023 that includes the following milestones:

Appointing medical device industry veteran Sean Gilligan as the Chief Operating Officer in April. Sean brings 30 years of executive leadership experience to AVS and spent 15 years as Vice President of Program Management and R&D at Boston Scientific prior to joining AVS.

Closing $28.8 million in Series B financing in April, which has supported ongoing clinical trials for indication in peripheral arteries. The funding round was led by BioStar Capital, an investor in transformational medical technologies and CUE Growth Partners, a private equity firm focused on healthcare.

Successfully completing the first-in-human clinical trial for peripheral vascular cases. The full results of the trial will be presented at the Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) conference Oct. 23-26.

“The new headquarters is a testament to our progress as we grow our team and prepare to bring our solution to the market,” said Gilligan. “The dedicated R&D lab has helped accelerate our team’s capabilities and our hybrid manufacturing strategy. Leveraging internal capabilities and partnerships with experienced contract manufacturers will facilitate an efficient path to market.”

To learn more about AVS and the PULSE IVL System, please visit https://www.avspulse.com.

About AVS:

AVS is an early-stage medical device company focused on safely and effectively treating severely calcified arterial disease. It was founded in 2018 by Hitinder Gurm, M.D., Interventional Cardiologist and Chief Clinical Officer at University of Michigan, and Robert Chisena, Ph.D., Chief Technical Officer at AVS. It is redefining interventional therapy for severely calcified lesions with the Pulse™ IVL System, which uses a novel pulsatile mechanism of action to shatter calcium and expand narrowed vessels, all with a single device. To learn more about pulsatile intravascular lithotripsy, visit www.avspulse.com.

The Pulse Peripheral Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL) System is in development. It is not yet cleared for commercial distribution in any country. Its future availability cannot be guaranteed.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230921307409/en/

Contacts

Media:

Matter Health for AVS

Dan Ventresca

T: 617-874-5488

AVSPulse@matternow.com

Investor Relations:

Susie McAfee

VP of Administration, Marketing and People

Susie@avspulse.com

Source: Amplitude Vascular Systems, Inc

View this news release online at:

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230921307409/en