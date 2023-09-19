Avilar Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Industry Conferences

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Avilar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company focused on extracellular protein degradation, today announced that its company leaders will participate in two upcoming industry conferences, highlighting the company’s proprietary protein degradation platform capabilities and associated opportunities to target historically intractable pathogenic proteins. Avilar will present on the degradation of extracellular proteins using ASGPR targeting chimeras (ATACs) at Promega’s Targeted Protein Degradation Symposium taking place in Madison, Wisconsin on September 20 – 21, 2023. Avilar will also participate in a panel discussion on partnerships and investment at the Next-Generation Undruggable Summit being held in Boston, Massachusetts on October 3, 2023.

Details of the presentation and panel session are as follows:

Promega Targeted Protein Degradation Symposium

Presentation Title: Rapid and Robust Degradation of Extracellular Proteins with ASGPR Targeting Chimeras (ATACs)

Presenter: Lisa Molz, VP Research, Avilar Therapeutics

Date and Time: Wednesday, September 20, 9:15 a.m. ET

Next-Generation Undruggable Summit

Panel Session Title: 2023: The Year of Partnership and Investment Resurgence

Panelist: Adam Muzikant, Chief Business Officer, Avilar Therapeutics

Date and Time: Tuesday, October 3, 4:15 p.m. ET

About Avilar Therapeutics

Avilar Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery and development of extracellular protein degraders, a new frontier in targeted protein degradation. Avilar develops ATACs (ASGPR Targeting Chimeras), a new class of protein degraders that shuttle disease-causing proteins from circulation to the endolysosome where the unwanted proteins are degraded. Avilar has built a proprietary discovery platform that includes novel, high-affinity, small molecule ASGPR ligands and advanced modeling of the biophysics, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of ATAC mediated endocytosis and degradation. This platform enables the modular design and synthesis of ATACs extendable across the extracellular proteome to a wide range of proteins involved in the pathogenesis of human diseases. Avilar is leveraging its ATAC platform to create a broad and diverse pipeline of first-in-class extracellular protein degraders. Avilar is based in Waltham, MA. For more information, please visit www.avilar-tx.com and follow us on Twitter @Avilar_Tx and on LinkedIn.

