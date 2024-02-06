SUBSCRIBE
Genetown

Astria Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Oppenheimer 34th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference

February 6, 2024 
Astria Therapeutics, Inc. today announced that Jill C. Milne, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the upcoming virtual Oppenheimer 34th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference on Tuesday, February 13th at 9:20am ET.

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing life-changing therapies for allergic and immunological diseases, today announced that Jill C. Milne, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the upcoming virtual Oppenheimer 34th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference on Tuesday, February 13th at 9:20am ET.

A webcast of the presentation can be accessed at the following link: https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer33/atxs/2815552. An archived replay of the presentation will be available in the investors section of www.astriatx.com for 30 days following the event.

About Astria Therapeutics:

Astria Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company, and our mission is to bring life-changing therapies to patients and families affected by allergic and immunological diseases. Our lead program, STAR-0215, is a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein in clinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. Our second program, STAR-0310, is a monoclonal antibody OX40 antagonist in preclinical development for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. Learn more about our company on our website, www.astriatx.com, or follow us on X and Instagram @AstriaTx and on Facebook and LinkedIn.

