SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Genetown

Astria Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

November 9, 2021 | 
1 min read

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS), a biopharmaceutical company developing STAR-0215 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE), today announced that Jill C. Milne, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview and provide information on lead program STAR-0215 at the upcoming virtual Jefferies London Healthcare Conference.

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS), a biopharmaceutical company developing STAR-0215 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE), today announced that Jill C. Milne, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview and provide information on lead program STAR-0215 at the upcoming virtual Jefferies London Healthcare Conference.

The presentation will be available to all conference attendees on-demand beginning on Thursday, November 18, at 3:00am ET through Friday, November 19, at 12:00pm ET.

A webcast of the event can be accessed from the Investors section of www.astriatx.com and at the following link: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff201/atxs/1865664. An archived replay will be available for 30 days following the event.

About Astria Therapeutics:
Astria Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company, and our mission is to bring life-changing therapies to patients and families affected by rare and niche allergic and immunological diseases. Our lead program, STAR-0215, is a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein in preclinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. Learn more about our company on our website, www.astriatx.com, or follow us on Twitter and Instagram @AstriaTx and on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Astria:

Investor relations:
Andrea Matthews
investors@astriatx.com

Media:
Elizabeth Higgins
media@astriatx.com

Source: Astria Therapeutics, Inc.

Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Phoenix, Arizona/
Business
Meeting on the Mesa to Highlight Cell and Gene Therapy Opportunities, Challenges
October 3, 2024
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Pictured: AstraZeneca building in Gothenburg/iStoc
Bladder cancer
AstraZeneca’s Perioperative Imfinzi ‘Significantly Extends Survival’ in Type of Bladder Cancer
September 16, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
GSK's headquarters in West London
Lung cancer
GSK, iTeos Score Phase II Win for Jemperli-TIGIT Combo in NSCLC
September 16, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Aerial view of the coastal area of Barcelona overlooking Olympic Harbor marina
Cancer
ESMO 2024 Preview: Bispecifics and TIGITs Among the Hottest Topics in Oncology
September 9, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie