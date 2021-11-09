Astria Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

The presentation will be available to all conference attendees on-demand beginning on Thursday, November 18, at 3:00am ET through Friday, November 19, at 12:00pm ET.

A webcast of the event can be accessed from the Investors section of www.astriatx.com and at the following link: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff201/atxs/1865664. An archived replay will be available for 30 days following the event.

About Astria Therapeutics:

Astria Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company, and our mission is to bring life-changing therapies to patients and families affected by rare and niche allergic and immunological diseases. Our lead program, STAR-0215, is a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein in preclinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. Learn more about our company on our website, www.astriatx.com, or follow us on Twitter and Instagram @AstriaTx and on Facebook and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211109005334/en/