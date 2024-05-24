SUBSCRIBE
Astria Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Eastern Allergy Conference - May 24, 2024

Astria Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing life-changing therapies for allergic and immunological diseases, announced that it will present final STAR-0215 Phase 1a healthy subject data in an encore presentation at the upcoming Eastern Allergy Conference in Palm Beach, Florida on June 1, 2024.

Jessica Best, Vice President of Medical Affairs at Astria Therapeutics, will present a poster titled, “Updated Results of a Phase 1a Trial of STAR-0215 for Hereditary Angioedema” at 9:45am EST on Saturday, June 1.

About Astria Therapeutics:

Astria Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company, and our mission is to bring life-changing therapies to patients and families affected by allergic and immunological diseases. Our lead program, STAR-0215, is a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein in clinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. Our second program, STAR-0310, is a monoclonal antibody OX40 antagonist in preclinical development for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. Learn more about our company on our website, www.astriatx.com, or follow us on X and Instagram @AstriaTx and on Facebook and LinkedIn.

