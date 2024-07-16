VueReal Scales MicroSolid Printing: Doubles Production Facility, Strengthens Leadership for Automotive and Consumer Innovation

Waterloo, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2024) - VueReal, a pioneer in MicroSolid Printing technology, today unveiled plans for a significant expansion of its operations. The company is doubling its manufacturing space, introducing a state-of-the-art production line capable of producing displays for VueReal customers and serving as a blueprint to be adopted in its partners’ facilities. This growth underscores VueReal’s increasing influence in the global microLED display and micro semiconductor markets.

VueReal is doubling its manufacturing space, introducing a state-of-the-art production line capable of producing displays for VueReal customers and serving as a blueprint to be adopted in its partners’ facilities.

Two-thirds of VueReal’s manufacturing space is dedicated to a new production line that will enable the scale-up of MicroSolid Printing solutions for established display manufacturers and smaller, custom-focused companies.

Building on its success in the automotive sector, VueReal is strategically expanding into the consumer market, targeting wearable devices, TVs, IT applications, and augmented reality (AR) products with its MicroSolid Printing platform.

About VueReal

VueReal, a pioneer in MicroSolid Printing, is revolutionizing the micro semiconductor device industry with its eco-friendly micro-pixel manufacturing process. The platform enables the efficient transfer of microLEDs and other micro semiconductor devices, offering unmatched efficiency, reliability, and scalability. VueReal’s patented method ensures high yield, throughput, and industry-leading defect rates, driving the microLED display market to a projected value of $30 billion by 2029. In addition to manufacturing microLED displays and lighting products for the automotive sector in Canada, VueReal licenses its MicroSolid Printing Blueprint to global OEMs, display fabs, and hardware manufacturers. For more information, please visit www.vuereal.com.

