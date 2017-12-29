AstraZeneca Unloads Four NDAs to ANI Pharmaceuticals in $46.5M Deal
Published: Dec 29, 2017
|[29-December-2017]
BAUDETTE, Minn., Dec. 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., ("ANI") (Nasdaq: ANIP) today announced that it has acquired the NDAs and U.S. rights to market ATACAND®, ATACAND HCT®, ARIMIDEX®, and CASODEX® from AstraZeneca for $46.5 million in cash, royalties, and sales-based milestones. AstraZeneca will continue to market and supply ATACAND®, ATACAND HCT®, ARIMIDEX®, and CASODEX® outside of the U.S. The acquired assets include the NDAs for all four products and a license to their trademarks. The acquisitions were funded through a combination of cash and debt.
Collectively, these products generated approximately $19 million in U.S. market sales during the trailing twelve months through October 2017, according to IMS Health.
Arthur S. Przybyl, ANI's President and CEO stated, "This acquisition complements our brand and generic strategies and further expands and diversifies our commercial portfolio. Importantly, ANI has the capability to manufacture and package all of the products at our containment facility in Baudette, MN. The addition of these assets will be material to our revenue and EBITDA in 2018, and we plan to provide financial guidance for 2018 at the time of our next regularly scheduled earnings announcement."
About ATACAND® tablets
ATACAND is an angiotensin II receptor blocker (ARB) indicated for:
About ATACAND HCT® tablets
ATACAND HCT combines an angiotensin II receptor (type AT1) antagonist and a diuretic, hydrochlorothiazide. ATACAND HCT is indicated for:
About ARIMIDEX® tablets
ARIMIDEX is an aromatase inhibitor indicated for:
About CASODEX® tablets
CASODEX is an androgen receptor inhibitor indicated for:
About ANI
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (the "Company" or "ANI") is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. The Company's targeted areas of product development currently include narcotics, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products. For more information, please visit our website www.anipharmaceuticals.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
To the extent any statements made in this release deal with information that is not historical, these are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about price increases, the Company's future operations, products financial position, operating results and prospects, the Company's pipeline or potential markets therefor, and other statements that are not historical in nature, particularly those that utilize terminology such as "anticipates," "will," "expects," "plans," "potential," "future," "believes," "intends," "continue," other words of similar meaning, derivations of such words and the use of future dates.
Uncertainties and risks may cause the Company's actual results to be materially different than those expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, the risk that the Company may face with respect to importing raw materials; increased competition; acquisitions; contract manufacturing arrangements; delays or failure in obtaining product approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration; general business and economic conditions; market trends; products development; regulatory and other approvals and marketing.
More detailed information on these and additional factors that could affect the Company's actual results are described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, as well as its proxy statement. All forward-looking statements in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release and are based on the Company's current beliefs, assumptions, and expectations. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
For more information about ANI, please contact:
Investor Relations
