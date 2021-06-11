Neuroscience Jobs in the United States: Popular Careers in Demand

Health-related careers such as neuroscience jobs have been growing in the past decade, given how the development and advancement in technology and science have been significant during these years.

There are many listed opportunities for this particular field, from those with a bachelor’s degree to those with a Ph.D.

Are Neuroscientists in Demand?

There has been a spike in neuroscience jobs in the United States as employment keeps growing throughout the years.

According to Learn, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projected a huge spike in demand for occupations related to neuroscience. There is a growth of 13% for behavioral neuroscience jobs like medical scientists and neuroscientists from 2012 to 2022.

Biophysicists and biochemists have been experiencing growth in this area as well. According to the report, employment growth jumped up to 19% for a 10-year observation.

More and more companies are hiring professionals to help them with neuroscience jobs, and listed below are some of the most in-demand and popular career positions for this field.

What Jobs Can You Get with a Neuroscience Degree?

1. Technical Solutions Specialist

An example of a technical solutions specialist is someone who can lead with the planning, configuration, and installation of data acquisition at clinical sites. Part of their responsibilities might include conducting training and educating the staff during the process.

2. Bioinformatics and Functional Genomics Scientist

An example of bioinformatics and functional genomics is someone who will build and test machine learning models to prepare and analyze data for genomics, neurophysiological data, and clinical/patient data.

3. Senior Scientist, Neuroscience Drug Discovery

A senior scientist might work on neuroscience drug discovery. The candidate is expected to join in the ongoing projects of neuroscience drug discovery, which includes target identification, target validation, and drug lead identification.

4. Research Associate, Neuroscience

A research associate for neuroscience might be expected to design and conduct experiments to develop new technologies concerning therapeutics, viral vectors, and other molecules. Part of the responsibilities for this position might also include cell culturing and performing data analysis.

5. Scientist III, Neuroscience

A Scientist III for neuroscience’s essential function could include the development and creation of innovative solutions to challenging disease targets. The candidate could also be expected to generate and collect in vitro and in vivo engagement efficacy data for further development.

6. Senior Specialty Representative

As a senior specialty representative, a candidate might be required to have a comprehensive knowledge of the company’s products to properly communicate the economic and clinical benefits of the products to medical professionals while working as a sales leader for territory sales.

7. Neuroscience Commercial Insights Senior Manager, Analytics

A neuroscience commercial insights senior manager for analytics candidate could be tasked to develop and produce an analysis for data sources, demand data, claims data, and electronic medical records data.

8. Scientist I/II

A scientist I/II for preclinical neuroscience position could include planning, designing, analyzing, and executing preclinical studies in neurological models that integrate anatomical, behavioral and physiological endpoints to understand the safety and efficacy of transplanted neural cells into the brain and spinal cord.

9. Quality Control

Quality control and analytical specialists could be responsible for obtaining and analyzing bioanalytical specimens obtained from animals and other clinical studies. Specimens might include blood, urine, and tissue samples. The candidate might also be expected to keep up with the supply inventory and take care of purchase orders and MSDS sheets.

10. Molecular Neurobiologist

A molecular neurobiologist candidate might be expected to help develop the model of preclinical diseases to assess therapeutic modalities.

Other responsibilities include working on cell-based and molecular models to discover neurodevelopmental disorders to identify, validate, and optimize therapeutic modalities.

Career and opportunities for neuroscience have been rapidly growing following the quick advancement in scientific technology. There are many positions currently available for those interested in pursuing a career in science, ranging from specialty representatives, scientists, research associates, and even as a director.

