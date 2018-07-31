How to Stand Out as a Rising Star at Work

Getting noticed in your workplace sometimes requires more than simply completing your tasks or meeting your goals. In order to be a true stand-out at work and position yourself as an integral player in your organization, the unique value that you bring on a daily basis needs to be communicated in a variety of ways over time, some professional and some personal.

Here are some of the most important ways you can distinguish yourself as a breakout star at work and set yourself up for promotions, recognition, more responsibility, bonuses, and esteem in the eyes of your boss:

Know when to listen.

Being the first and last person to speak at every meeting isn’t always in your best interest, and speaking up too soon or too often can give the impression that you're insecure, have something to prove, or that you're not a thoughtful contributor. While you certainly want to be confident and not hold back about communicating your ideas or the value that you bring, true leaders and influencers know when to stop talking and start listening. Don’t let your zeal or passion for your job (or your desire to get noticed) cause you to monopolize the room and make other people uncomfortable.

Give credit where credit is due.

Being too selfish at work or fearing your colleague’s successes as some kind of a threat to your own position is an immature and unproductive approach. Be secure what you have to offer, but also recognize when your coworkers succeed. If you’re open and willing to sincerely life other people up, your boss will see that you are confident, collaborative, and focused on the overall success of your department or organization and not just concerned about your own skin.

Be agile.

Some employees have a difficult time adapting to rapid changes, whether advances in technology, new processes, or a changing business structure. If you’re able to quickly find your footing and offer valuable contributions during a transformative period for your organization, you’ll be seen as a real asset in times of change. Your ability to be nimble and capable of evolving based on business needs or industry trends will position you as reliable, quick-thinking, strategic, and adaptable.

Be honest.

Rather than always telling your boss what he or she wants to hear, learn how to speak “hard truths” to power, but always in a manner that is respectful and solutions-oriented. In order to be recognized as a superior team member or employee to your organization’s leadership, don’t feel that you need to shield them from negative information, results, or opinions. They’ll appreciate your honest approach and over time come to depend on you for real insights into what’s going on.

Come up with a new idea.

One of the best ways to stand out at work is to introduce a new idea that has wide-reaching benefits beyond your position or even department. Don’t feel that you have to reinvent the wheel here, though. Simply suggesting a new, more efficient process or recommending the implementation of a new tool can transform the workday for your colleagues and make a difference to your company’s bottom line.

Bring solutions, not problems.

Of course, you want to be honest about real issues going on that leadership needs to know about. But you don’t want to be seen as someone who is constantly complaining or overly negative. Be a “low maintenance” employee who requires little hand-holding but rather is always willing to come with solutions and positivity.

Make yourself available.

Don’t take on more than you can handle, but offering to pitch in even when the project falls outside of your immediate job description almost always reflects well on your professional reputation. Let your bosses know that you’re not just concerned with your own tasks but that you also see the bigger picture and are willing to be a reliable “go-to” person for important tasks that affect the organization as a whole.

Be known as a “doer.”

It’s pretty simple. Don’t miss a lot of deadlines. If you say you’re going to do something, do it. Follow through with your commitments, and be honest with your colleagues and bosses about what they can expect from you. Then deliver it. This doesn’t mean always going “above and beyond” what’s asked of you, but simply getting things done in a timely, reliable way every single time. Consistency is key here.