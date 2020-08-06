Could Obesity Be Contributing to Severe Cases of COVID-19?

Although obesity is a known risk factor for death from many conditions, such as cardiovascular disease, experts are now wondering how COVID-19 may impact those who fall into this category. Scientists are already aware that vaccines designed to protect people from conditions, such as hepatitis B, are less effective in obese adults, according to CNN. Now, researchers say there is little reason to believe that a COVID-19 vaccine would be any different.

Raz Shaikh, an associate professor of nutrition at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, told the news source that it is unlikely that there will be a COVID-19 vaccine next year that is tailored to the obese. Back in March, a study from China suggested that heavier Chinese patients with COVID-19 were more likely to die from the disease, compared to their counterparts.

With these factors in mind, the future of the COVID-19 battle in the U.S. is looking bleak, as the country has one of the heaviest populations in the world. However, this isn’t deterring experts from recommending vaccination against COVID-19.

Dr. Timothy Garvey, an endocrinologist and director of diabetes research at the University of Alabama, told the news source that vaccines may not work as well in obese patients. That being said, he stressed that it is still safer for these individuals to get vaccinated than opt out.

Obese children, in particular, may have an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The institution estimates that approximately 13.7 million children and adolescents are impacted by obesity in the U.S., according to KELO. As a result, many experts are recommending that families adjust their eating habits accordingly to minimize risk.

Tiffany Krogstad, a registered dietitian, told the news source that anyone with obesity is going to be more at risk for chronic diseases. COVID-19 is presenting more challenges for those who are obese, according to Krogstad. As more people spend more time at home, she notes that it is an ideal time for families to enjoy the outdoors and exercise together.

A study published in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine back on July 29 took a closer look at the link between obesity and COVID-19. Researchers looked at 2,466 adults who were hospitalized for severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus infection during a 45-day period.

Statistics showed that 22% of patients were intubated, 25% died and 2% remained hospitalized during a median hospital length of stay of seven days. Notably, those who were obese had an increased risk for intubation or death, compared to overweight patients. The risk was highest for class 3 obesity (hazard ratio, 1.6). Furthermore, the association was mainly seen for patients aged 65 years and younger – not in older patients.

“Our findings are consistent with prior studies that have identified obesity as a risk factor for bacterial and viral pneumonia, intensive care unit admission for H1N1 influenza, and ARDS,” wrote the authors of the research.

According to the CDC, obesity is one of the most common underlying conditions that increases one’s risk for severe illness, and about 40% of U.S. adults are obese. Other underlying health conditions that may put individuals at a higher risk of severe COVID-19 illness include chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and serious heart conditions, such as heart failure and coronary artery disease.