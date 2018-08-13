20 Subtle Ways You Could Be a Jerk at Work Without Even Realizing It

Blatant “jerky-ness” at work is pretty easy to spot; these types of toxic coworkers or bosses are often rude, manipulative, aggressive, liars, and in general create a pretty negative work environment for everyone they encounter.

There’s no mistaking the typical “office jerk.” And According to the Workplace Bullying Institute, they’re in no short supply, with around 50% of Americans reporting that they have either witnessed or experienced workplace bullying from toxic coworkers or bosses.

But what about more subtle forms of negative behavior or attitudes that are even more common in the workplace? Even relatively “nice” people can exhibit eye-rolling, jerk-like behavior from time to time. And while these types of actions may not be so obviously inappropriate that they give cause for immediate disciplinary action or dismissal, they do add up over time and can have a kind of cumulative negative effect on your reputation, even leading your colleagues to doubt whether or not they can trust you or even want to be around you.

You may be coming off as a bit of jerk to your colleagues if you...