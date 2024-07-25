Antibody-Mediated Rejection Market Estimated to Reach USD 401.8 Million by 2034, Impelled by Intravenous Immunoglobulin Therapy

The antibody-mediated rejection market size reached a value of US$ 112.3 Million in 2023. Looking forward, the market is expected to reach US$ 401.8 Million by 2034, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 12.29% during 2024-2034.

The market is driven by numerous advancements in targeted therapies and diagnostics. Additionally, the development of novel monoclonal antibodies, improved diagnostic tools for early detection, and a shift towards personalized treatment plans to enhance patient outcomes and manage the condition more effectively.

Advanced Therapies: Driving the Antibody-Mediated Rejection Market

Advanced therapies for the antibody-mediated rejection (AMR) market are transforming treatment approaches and improving patient outcomes through innovative strategies and technologies. One prominent advancement is the development of monoclonal antibodies, which specifically target and neutralize pathogenic antibodies involved in AMR. These agents, such as anti-CD20 and anti-IL-6 receptor antibodies, are designed to reduce the severity of rejection episodes and improve graft survival rates by targeting key components of the immune response. Complement inhibitors represent another significant advancement, addressing the complement cascade—a crucial pathway in AMR. Agents like eculizumab and complement factor C1 esterase inhibitors are being employed to prevent complement activation and mitigate tissue damage caused by AMR. These therapies are proving effective in reducing the frequency and intensity of rejection episodes, offering new hope for patients who previously had limited options.

Request a PDF Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/antibody-mediated-rejection-market/requestsample

In addition to monoclonal antibodies and complement inhibitors, advancements in plasma exchange and immunoadsorption techniques are enhancing treatment efficacy. These procedures remove circulating antibodies from the patient’s blood, thus reducing the burden of harmful antibodies and helping to restore immune balance. The integration of these advanced therapies into clinical practice is also supported by improvements in monitoring and diagnostic tools. Enhanced imaging techniques and molecular assays are allowing for more precise and timely assessment of AMR, facilitating better management of therapy and personalized treatment plans. Overall, the progression of advanced therapies in the AMR market represents a significant shift towards more targeted, effective, and individualized approaches to managing antibody-mediated rejection. These developments are not only improving patient outcomes but also driving ongoing research and innovation in the field.

Early Detection and Diagnostics: Contributing to Market Expansion

Early detection and diagnostics in the antibody-mediated rejection market are crucial for improving patient outcomes and enhancing treatment efficacy. The focus is on developing advanced diagnostic tools and biomarkers that enable timely identification of AMR, which is essential for initiating appropriate interventions and preventing severe graft damage. One significant trend is the advancement in molecular diagnostics, including the use of next-generation sequencing (NGS) and high-resolution assays. These technologies facilitate the identification of specific genetic and molecular markers associated with AMR, allowing for earlier and more precise detection of rejection episodes. By analyzing genetic variations and immune profiles, clinicians can better predict susceptibility to AMR and tailor treatment strategies accordingly. Additionally, novel biomarkers are being explored to enhance diagnostic accuracy. For example, the measurement of donor-specific antibodies (DSAs) and their subclasses through advanced serological assays provides critical information about the presence and intensity of AMR. Elevated levels of DSAs are often indicative of ongoing rejection, prompting timely therapeutic interventions.

Improved imaging techniques are also contributing to early detection efforts. Advanced imaging modalities, such as high-resolution ultrasound and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), offer detailed insights into graft health and structural changes that may signal AMR. These imaging techniques, combined with molecular diagnostics, provide a comprehensive approach to monitoring graft status. Furthermore, the development of point-of-care testing devices is enabling rapid and accessible diagnostics in clinical settings. These devices can deliver real-time results, allowing for swift decision-making and immediate treatment adjustments. Overall, the emphasis on early detection and advanced diagnostics in the AMR market is revolutionizing patient management by enabling proactive intervention and personalized treatment plans. These advancements are driving improvements in graft survival rates and overall patient outcomes.

Personalized Medicine:

Personalized medicine is making significant growth in the antibody-mediated rejection market by tailoring treatment strategies to the individual characteristics of each patient. This approach enhances therapeutic efficacy and minimizes adverse effects by considering unique genetic, molecular, and clinical factors specific to each patient’s condition. One key aspect of personalized medicine in AMR is the use of genetic and molecular profiling to inform treatment decisions. By analyzing a patient’s genetic makeup, clinicians can identify specific biomarkers associated with AMR, such as donor-specific antibodies (DSAs) and other immune response indicators. This information helps in customizing therapeutic interventions, such as selecting the most effective monoclonal antibodies or complement inhibitors based on the patient’s unique biomarker profile.

Moreover, personalized medicine involves the integration of advanced diagnostic tools and predictive models to assess individual risk factors for AMR. Tools such as NGS and high-resolution serological assays provide detailed insights into the patient’s immune system and its interactions with the transplanted organ. These insights enable clinicians to anticipate potential rejection episodes and implement preemptive measures, thus improving patient outcomes. Tailoring immunosuppressive therapy is another critical component of personalized medicine in AMR management. By evaluating individual responses to various immunosuppressive agents, clinicians can optimize dosing regimens and select the most appropriate drugs to balance efficacy and minimize side effects. This approach reduces the likelihood of rejection and improves overall graft survival. Additionally, personalized medicine fosters patient engagement and adherence by involving patients in their treatment decisions and educating them about their specific risk factors and treatment options. This patient-centered approach not only enhances treatment adherence but also empowers patients to actively participate in their care.

Buy Full Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=10468&method=587

Leading Companies in the Antibody-Mediated Rejection Market:

The market research report by IMARC encompasses a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the market. Across the global antibody-mediated rejection market, several notable companies are investing heavily in the development of targeted therapies specifically designed to address AMR. This includes novel monoclonal antibodies and complement inhibitors that selectively target components involved in the rejection process. Alexion Pharmaceuticals and Bristol-Myers Squibb have been investing heavily in their manufacturing capacities in recent months.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals stated that researchers presented preliminary data from a single-arm Phase 2 study of eculizumab (Soliris) as an experimental medication to prevent acute antibody-mediated rejection (AMR) in deceased-donor kidney transplant recipients. The composite primary endpoint was the occurrence of post-transplantation treatment failure within nine weeks, which occurred in 10.6% of the 47 patients reported today, including a 6.4% rate of AMR1 versus an expected 30% rate of AMR2 in this highly sensitized population of kidney transplant recipients.

Apart from this, Bristol-Myers Squibb is collaborating with research institutions and other pharmaceutical companies to advance the development of Belatacept for AMR. These partnerships aim to leverage combined expertise and resources to drive innovation and bring new solutions to the AMR market.

Request for customization: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=10468&flag=E

Regional Analysis:

The major markets for antibody-mediated rejection include the United States, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain and Japan. According to projections by IMARC, the United States has the largest patient pool for antibody-mediated rejection while also representing the biggest market for its treatment. This can be attributed to the strong focus on developing and integrating advanced therapies, such as monoclonal antibodies, complement inhibitors, and novel immunosuppressive agents.

Moreover, the inflating adoption of sophisticated diagnostic technologies, including NGS and high-resolution serological assays enable early and precise detection of AMR, allowing for timely intervention and personalized treatment strategies. The use of biomarkers, such as DSAs, is becoming more prevalent in monitoring and diagnosing AMR across the country.

Apart from this, there is an increasing emphasis on personalized medicine to tailor treatment plans based on individual patient profiles. By incorporating genetic, molecular, and clinical data, healthcare providers can customize therapies to optimize efficacy and reduce adverse effects, thus enhancing patient outcomes and graft survival rates.

Key information covered in the report.

Base Year: 2023

Historical Period: 2018-2023

Market Forecast: 2024-2034

Countries Covered

· United States

· Germany

· France

· United Kingdom

· Italy

· Spain

· Japan

Analysis Covered Across Each Country

· Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario

· Historical, current, and future performance of the antibody-mediated rejection market

· Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market

· Sales of various drugs across the antibody-mediated rejection market

· Reimbursement scenario in the market

· In-market and pipeline drugs

Competitive Landscape:

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of current antibody-mediated rejection marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.

In-Market Drugs

· Drug Overview

· Mechanism of Action

· Regulatory Status

· Clinical Trial Results

· Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs

· Drug Overview

· Mechanism of Action

· Regulatory Status

· Clinical Trial Results

· Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Ask Our Expert & Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/antibody-mediated-rejection-market

IMARC Group Offer Other Reports:

Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Market: The 7 major chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.44% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.

Sly Syndrome Market: The 7 major sly syndrome market reached a value of US$ 670.1 Million in 2023, and projected the 7MM to reach US$ 934.7 Million by 2034, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.07% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.

Corneal Dystrophy Market: The 7 major corneal dystrophy market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.

Advanced Pancreatic Cancer Market: The 7 major advanced pancreatic cancer market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.79% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.

Cerebral Aneurysm Market: The 7 major cerebral aneurysm market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.06% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.

Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Market: The 7 major metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.44% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.

Krabbe Disease Market: The 7 major krabbe disease market reached a value of US$ 2.5 Billion in 2023, and projected the 7MM to reach US$ 4.7 Billion 5.81% by 2034, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 15.08% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.

Choroideremia Market: The 7 major choroideremia market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.22% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.

Contact US

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Phone Number: - +1 631 791 1145, +91-120-433-0800