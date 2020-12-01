Amit Singhi joins Humanetics Group as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Dec. 1, 2020 20:37 UTC

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- HUMANETICS GROUP, the global safety, sensor and precision engineering business, announced today that Amit Singhi has joined the Humanetics Group as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) reporting to Chris O’Connor, President and CEO.

Chris O’Connor, commented: “We are very excited to welcome Amit to the Humanetics Group. Amit has a very impressive range of experience, working with public and private companies that operate in many of the industries – like automotive, sensor development and hi-tech manufacturing – that are core to the Humanetics Group. In addition, Amit’s experience creating financial and operational discipline will support our growth in new product development, and our expansion into new sectors and markets. His unique blend of engineering, financial and commercial acumen will be a great asset to the Group as we continue to invest in our growth programs and seek to deliver maximum impact from them.”

Amit Singhi said: “I am delighted to join the Humanetics Group. It is a fascinating set of companies that operate in sectors where I have past experience. I am amazed at the extraordinary applications of our technology in safety, defense, telecommunications, and biomedical sectors. Whether it’s developing crash test dummies and simulation software to refine the safety design of every car on the road; or manufacturing the optical fibers for junctions that power the world’s internet; or machining microscopic filters so small that they can remove cancer cells from blood – all of these solutions have huge commercial opportunity as well as a meaningful human impact on people’s lives. This is a great time to join the Humanetics Group: its core capabilities in sensor intelligence, specialist fiber optics and precision engineering are the ingredient technologies that will fuel the growth of our interconnected digital and physical worlds in many industries.”

Amit joins the Humanetics Group having held CFO roles at both the Piston Group, a $3B automotive private investment platform growing world-class design, assembly, and manufacturing companies, and FLIR Systems, a $5 billion public technology company, that develops and distributes sensor systems. He started his career as an electrical engineer at General Motors. After receiving his MBA from the University of Michigan he then had a long and successful career path at Ford Motor Company where he held various financial management positions in a wide range of operating areas, ending as Chief Financial Officer of Ford South America, based in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

About Humanetics Group

The Humanetics Group is a leading provider of crash test systems, CAE simulation models, precision sensors and cutting-edge photonic solutions through its subsidiaries Humanetics, HITEC Sensors, Fibercore and OpTek Systems. The group has over 850 employees across 24 facilities strategically located around the world with the global corporate headquarters located in Farmington Hills, Michigan, USA. Although each company operates as a separate entity, they leverage synergies in their relationships, engineering capabilities, research and business systems to support the group as a whole. The Humanetics Group drives the innovations that protect human potential.

