Akebia Therapeutics to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Akebia Therapeutics®, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKBA), a biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease, today announced plans to report fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results on March 14, 2024. Akebia will not host a conference call due to the proximity to the anticipated March 27, 2024 Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date for vadadustat, which is under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as a treatment for anemia due to chronic kidney disease in adult patients on dialysis. About Akebia Therapeutics

