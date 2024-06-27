Akebia Therapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 3rd Annual Kidney Virtual Conference

Akebia Therapeutics today announced that John Butler , Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 3rd Annual Kidney Virtual Conference on Monday, July 15, 2024.
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Akebia Therapeutics®, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKBA), a biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease, today announced that John Butler, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 3rd Annual Kidney Virtual Conference on Monday, July 15, 2024. Mr. Butler will present at 9:30 a.m. ET to provide updates on the progress of commercial launch activities for Vafseo® (vadadustat) Tablets.
A webcast of the presentation can be accessed through the “Investors” section of Akebia’s website at https://ir.akebia.com for 30 days following the conference.
