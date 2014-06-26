SUBSCRIBE
Agenus Vaccine Shows Significant Reduction In Viral Burden After HerpV Generated Immune Activation

June 26, 2014 
LEXINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agenus Inc. (Nasdaq: AGEN), an immuno-oncology company developing a portfolio of checkpoint modulators (CPMs), heat shock protein peptide-based vaccines, and adjuvants, today announced promising Phase 2 results for HerpV, a synthetic vaccine candidate for the treatment of patients with genital Herpes Simplex Virus-2 (HSV-2). HerpV contains a defined mixture of peptides representing HSV-2 antigens plus Agenus’ QS-21 Stimulon® adjuvant.

