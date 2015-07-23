SUBSCRIBE
Agenus Reports Second Quarter 2015 Financial Results

July 23, 2015 | 
1 min read

LEXINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN), an immunology company discovering and developing innovative treatments for cancers and other diseases, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2015.

“During the second quarter, we made meaningful advances across all areas of our business which include our proprietary clinical-stage programs, our immuno-oncology portfolio, strategic acquisitions and our balance sheet,” said Dr. Garo H. Armen, Chairman and CEO of Agenus. “Of note, we presented updated Phase 2 results at ASCO for our autologous heat shock protein vaccine, Prophage, in newly diagnosed glioblastoma multiforme, demonstrating impressive median overall survival for patients with low levels of PD-L1 on their monocytes at baseline, compared to historical standard of care data. Our recent acquisition of novel CEACAM1 antibodies reflects our continued commitment to build a broad, yet complementary, portfolio of immuno-modulators with the potential to create best-in-class combination therapies for the treatment of cancer. This was preceded by our acquisition in April of the SECANT® yeast display platform from Celexion, a platform which is complementary to our Retrocyte DisplayTM platform, and which will allow us to enhance the speed and efficiency of our antibody generation. We expanded our management team including the addition of Evan Ballantyne as our CFO, and we successfully raised $74.6 million in net proceeds from a public offering in May to support further development of our programs. Looking ahead, we are on track to deliver on our milestones for 2015, including the filing of two IND’s for check point modulator programs by year end and advancing Prophage into a Phase 3 study in newly diagnosed glioblastoma.”

Earnings
