Agenus Reports First Quarter 2014 Financial Results

May 8, 2014 | 
1 min read

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN), an immuno-oncology company developing a portfolio of checkpoint modulators (CPMs), heat shock protein vaccines and adjuvants, today announced its financial results and business highlights for the first quarter ended March 31, 2014.

“I am very pleased to report that shortly following the announcement of the 4-Antibody AG acquisition, we selected our first checkpoint modulator antibody candidates to advance into investigational new drug-enabling studies and raised funding to advance our programs to important value inflection points,” said Garo H. Armen, PhD, chairman and CEO of Agenus.

Earnings
