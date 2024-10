LEXINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) today announced that it is has entered into a non-exclusive license agreement with VaxLogic, LLC, a subsidiary of PharmLogic LLC, for the use of QS-21 Stimulon®1 adjuvant in the development of select addiction, allergy and respiratory disease vaccine candidates.

