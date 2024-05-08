AdvanCell Expands Leadership Team with the Appointment of Christopher Horvath, MS MBA, as Chief Commercial Officer & Chief Operating Officer and Gary Li, PhD, as Chief Strategy Officer

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Advancell, a clinical-stage radiopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of Targeted Alpha Therapies for patients with cancer, today announced the appointment of two senior management team members.

Chris Horvath, MS, MBA - Chief Commercial and Operating Officer based in Philadelphia. Chris brings nearly two decades of biopharmaceutical oncology expertise spanning drug discovery, commercialization, and corporate leadership, to AdvanCell. Over the past eight years, Chris has been responsible for commercial strategy and leadership, launch preparation and execution, and revenue growth of both clinical-stage and commercial radiopharmaceuticals in oncology. Most recently, at POINT Biopharma, he served as EVP, Commercial and managed cross-functional alliance operations with Lantheus for two clinical-stage assets. As head of the prostate cancer franchise at Novartis/Advanced Accelerator Applications, Chris orchestrated the organizational build and set the strategic foundation for the successful US launches of Pluvicto and Locametz. Prior to this, Chris held progressively senior commercial positions at Janssen, Dendreon, Merck, and Bayer.

Gary Li, PhD - Chief Strategy Officer based in San Diego. Gary has over 20 years of multi-modality drug discovery, translational, and early development experience at both the strategic and operational levels. Most recently, as RayzeBio’s 3rd employee and SVP, Gary led Discovery Biology, Translational Medicine, and Portfolio Strategy. Gary spearheaded the effort to establish a rich portfolio from novel targets to Phase III assets. In addition, he played a key role in company building, fundraising, licensing, and scientific communication. Before joining RayzeBio, Dr. Li was SVP, Translational Medicine at BridgeBio, VP of Oncology Research at Ignyta, and held various scientific positions with increasing responsibilities at Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson, contributing to target ID/validation, drug discovery and multiple drug approvals. Gary is an inventor on multiple patents, has published over 50 peer-reviewed articles, and delivered over 100 invited talks and meeting presentations.

“I am excited to have Chris and Gary join our efforts to discover, develop and commercialize innovative radiopharmaceuticals,” said Andrew Adamovich, CEO of AdvanCell. “Their expertise will fuel our innovation, their leadership will help guide our journey, and together, we will pioneer breakthroughs that will change the course of cancer treatment.”

Chris and Gary join a growing North American Senior Management Team which includes:

Anna Karmann, MD, PhD – Chief Medical Officer

Matthew Vincent, JD, PhD – Chief Business Officer

Michael Tung, MD, MBA – Chief Financial Officer

Amanda Walker, MD - VP Regulatory Affairs & Late-Stage Development

Alyssa Vito, PhD - Associate Vice President Clinical Development

About AdvanCell

AdvanCell is a clinical-stage radiopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of Targeted Alpha Therapies for patients with cancer. AdvanCell’s platform technology addresses the most significant challenge in targeted alpha therapy – the reliable and scalable supply of isotope. AdvanCell’s novel drug discovery, preclinical processes, and state-of-the-art facilities leverage daily access to 212Pb, the ideal isotope for Targeted Alpha Therapy. For more information, please visit www.advancell.com.au

