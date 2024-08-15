SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Aclarion to Present at August 20th Virtual Investor Summit Microcap Event

August 15, 2024 | 
1 min read

BROOMFIELD, CO, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aclarion, Inc. (“Aclarion” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ACON, ACONW), a healthcare technology company that is leveraging biomarkers and proprietary augmented intelligence algorithms to help physicians identify the location of chronic low back pain, announced today that it will be presenting at the upcoming Virtual Investor Summit on August 20th, 2024. Investors may request a one-on-one meeting with management by registering here: https://investorsummitgroup.com.

Event: Q3 Investor Summit
Date: August 20, 2024
Presentation Time: 4:00 PM ET
Location: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3062/51121

About Aclarion, Inc.

Aclarion is a healthcare technology company that leverages Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (“MRS”), proprietary signal processing techniques, biomarkers, and augmented intelligence algorithms to optimize clinical treatments. The Company is first addressing the chronic low back pain market with Nociscan, the first, evidence-supported, SaaS platform to noninvasively help physicians distinguish between painful and nonpainful discs in the lumbar spine. Through a cloud connection, Nociscan receives magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) data from an MRI machine for each lumbar disc being evaluated. In the cloud, proprietary signal processing techniques extract and quantify chemical biomarkers demonstrated to be associated with disc pain. Biomarker data is entered into proprietary algorithms to indicate if a disc may be a source of pain. When used with other diagnostic tools, Nociscan provides critical insights into the location of a patient’s low back pain, giving physicians clarity to optimize treatment strategies. For more information, please visit www.aclarion.com.

Investor Contacts:
Kirin M. Smith
PCG Advisory, Inc.
646.823.8656
ksmith@pcgadvisory.com

Media Contacts:
Jodi Lamberti
SPRIG Consulting
612.812.7477
jodi@sprigconsulting.com

Colorado Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Rajesh Misra, Principal, Life Sciences Quality and Regulatory, KPMG; Denise Mead, Healthcare and Life Sciences Technology Leader, Microsoft; Don Soong, Sr. Director/GM, QARA and Spend Transparency Solutions, IQVIA
Partnered
QARA Professionals Question a Future with Cybersecurity Issues, US Litigation, and the EU AI Act
August 12, 2024
 · 
8 min read
 · 
BioSpace Insights
The Philadelphia skyline
Alzheimer’s disease
New Leqembi Data Illuminate Longer-Term Effects, Tau Reduction
July 31, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
A team of research scientists in protective equipment working in a lab
Manufacturing
CordenPharma Expands GLP-1 Manufacturing Footprint in US and Europe with $980M Commitment
July 16, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Business
Donanemab’s Promise, BIO Wrap and Mass Layoffs
June 12, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin, Heather McKenzie, Tyler Patchen