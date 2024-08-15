Abata Therapeutics Announces Strategic Investment from Bristol Myers Squibb Supporting Advancement of its Treg Cell Therapy Pipeline into Clinical Development

Equity investment reflects commitment to Treg science and support of Abata’s approach and programs

WATERTOWN, Mass., Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abata Therapeutics, a company focused on transforming lives with Treg therapies for severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, today announced it has received an equity investment from Bristol Myers Squibb to support the development of its Treg cell therapy products. Their investment supports Abata’s continued advancement into the clinic, with trial initiation imminent for ABA-101 in progressive multiple sclerosis.



“Given their leadership in cell therapy, immunology, and neuroscience, we’re honored to have Bristol Myers Squibb as an investor. This investment highlights both the potential of our product engine and a shared belief in the transformational potential of TCR targeted Treg cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases,” said Samantha Singer, M.S., M.B.A., President and Chief Executive Officer of Abata. “The support of Bristol Myers Squibb adds not only capital, but also expertise as we advance our two lead programs, ABA-101 for the treatment of progressive multiple sclerosis and ABA-201 for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.”

About Abata Therapeutics

Abata Therapeutics is dedicated to transforming lives with Treg therapies for severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Founded by pioneers in Treg biology, TCR and antigen discovery, disease pathogenesis, and molecular and imaging biomarkers, Abata has developed a differentiated product engine to create engineered Treg cell therapies that are tissue-specific, robust, and durable. Abata’s lead program in progressive MS is on track to initiate a Phase 1 study in 2024, and its second program in type 1 diabetes is in IND-enabling studies. Both indications are tissue-specific autoimmune diseases with substantial unmet need, supporting a strong rationale for Abata’s Treg approach. The company was launched in 2021 by Third Rock Ventures, and today is supported by a diverse syndicate of investors, including Lightspeed Venture Partners, Biogen, Bristol Myers Squibb, ElevateBio, Eurofarma, Invus, Samsara BioCapital, and T1D Fund (formerly JDRF T1D Fund). Abata is based in Watertown, Mass. Please visit abatatx.com or follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) or LinkedIn for more information.

