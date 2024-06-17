SUBSCRIBE
Business
BioSpace Movers & Shakers, May 6
Biopharma and life sciences companies from across the globe strengthen their leadership teams and boards with these Movers & Shakers.
May 5, 2022
6 min read
Alex Keown
Business
BioSpace Movers & Shakers, April 8
Onxeo, Amydis, eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Freenome, Urovant Sciences and others all added new guidance and perspectives to their C-suite this week.
April 7, 2022
10 min read
Alex Keown
Business
Top Life Sciences Startups to Watch in 2022
BioSpace is proud to present its NextGen Bio “Class of 2022,” a list of up-and-coming life sciences companies in North America that recently launched.
January 4, 2022
19 min read
Heather McKenzie
Business
Third Rock-Seeded Abata Aims Tregs, $95 Million at Autoimmune Diseases
The Third Rock Ventures-backed startup has a pipeline of Treg therapeutics aimed at multiple sclerosis, type 1 diabetes and inclusion body myositis.
June 23, 2021
3 min read
Alex Keown
  • NextGen Class of 2022
FDA
Abata Therapeutics Announces FDA Clearance of Investigational New Drug Application for Clinical Evaluation of ABA-101 in Progressive Multiple Sclerosis
July 9, 2024
3 min read
Genetown
Abata Therapeutics to Present and Participate in Upcoming Investor and Industry Events
August 28, 2023
2 min read
Genetown
Abata Therapeutics Announces Second Development Candidate, ABA-201, a Novel Treg Cell Therapy for the Treatment of Type 1 Diabetes
August 24, 2023
6 min read
Genetown
Abata Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor and Industry Events in June
May 31, 2023
1 min read
Business
Abata Therapeutics Announces the Appointment of Leonard Dragone, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Medical Officer
April 20, 2023
4 min read
Business
Abata Therapeutics Appoints David Kaufman, M.D., Ph.D., to its Board of Directors
March 9, 2023
3 min read
Business
Abata Therapeutics Appoints Ellen Cahir-McFarland, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
December 7, 2022
3 min read
Genetown
Abata Therapeutics to Participate in Guggenheim’s 4th Annual Immunology and Neurology Day
November 9, 2022
1 min read
Genetown
Abata Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming September Investor Conferences
August 31, 2022
1 min read
Genetown
Abata Therapeutics to Participate in the Guggenheim I&I Spotlight Series – Treg-Based Therapies
July 6, 2022
1 min read
