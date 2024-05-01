5 Mistakes People Make When Quitting—and What to Do Instead

When you decide it’s time to leave your employer, how you quit is important, in part because you never know when you’ll run into your co-workers again. Having good relationships with colleagues can come in handy later in your career, so you should avoid burning bridges.

It’s OK to Quit Your Job

If you end up working for multiple companies over your career, you won’t be alone, as employees change jobs every few years. In January 2022, the median employee tenure was 4.1 years, according to the most recent U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics employee tenure survey.

There are many reasons people leave their employers, such as landing their dream job or moving to another state for their spouse or partner’s new position. Other reasons involve dissatisfaction with the company, such as moving on from difficult bosses, feeling unappreciated and wanting a higher salary.

Whatever your reason, it’s OK to quit your job so you can move on to something else. You just need to do it the right way.

5 Mistakes to Avoid When Quitting Your Job

If you decide to leave your employer, there are several mistakes you should avoid making. To explore five of them and get advice for how to leave the right way, we spoke to YulyMae DiNapoli, vice president of human resources at Cytokinetics.

1. Not having a well-thought-out plan

Without a comprehensive plan for how you’ll quit, DiNapoli told BioSpace, you might overlook important details and obligations, leading to confusion, misinterpretation and potential setbacks.

“Having a comprehensive plan will help people navigate the resignation process effectively and ensure they consider all relevant factors before leaving,” she said.

She recommended preparing a detailed plan that includes:





How you’ll communicate your decision to your manager and direct reports, if you have them.

Transition information, such as handing over crucial projects and communicating to external stakeholders.

Contractual agreements you made with the company, such as those stated in your employee agreement.

How leaving will affect your retirement and health benefits.

2. Allowing emotions to drive your actions, which may lead to impulsive decisions

“Depending on the situation, someone may quit because they are disgruntled, which can lead to irrational behavior and decisions,” DiNapoli said.

She further shared that emotions should not solely drive the decision-making process for quitting, giving an example of someone who intends to leave due to a perceived lack of support from their manager. DiNapoli noted it’s important they assess if they’ve effectively communicated their career aspirations.

“Have they proactively engaged in conversations with their manager and explored available resources within the company, such as career ladders, training, individual development plans and seeking HR for support?” she said.

DiNapoli recommended taking time to process your emotions and fully understand the “why” behind your decision to quit. Doing so, she explained, can ensure you take a more rational and well-considered approach to your exit.

3. Behaving or acting in a way that may burn bridges

“Acting unprofessional during the resignation process, such as badmouthing colleagues and the manager or divulging confidential information, can damage relationships and tarnish reputations,” DiNapoli said.

She recommended maintaining professionalism throughout the process.

“Your departure oftentimes will leave a lasting impression, such as if you ‘checked out’ and your colleagues were left to pick up the pieces,” DiNapoli said. “Preserve relationships, and leave a positive impression with your colleagues.”

4. Not fully understanding the implications of leaving

It’s important to be fully aware of what you’re walking away from and if you have any obligations to your employer, according to DiNapoli. She explained that some people quit without knowing or remembering:





When their health insurance ends.

How their departure affects retirement benefits, including when their equity is due to vest.

Any contractual agreements they made with the company, such as agreeing to repay sign-on or relocation bonuses if they don’t stay with the employer for a set period of time.

“Conduct thorough research to understand the implications of leaving, including financial and benefit considerations, to make a well-informed decision and avoid surprises,” DiNapoli advised.

5. Not providing sufficient notice, such as quitting the day of or only giving a few days’ notice

Leaving too quickly can cause workflow disruptions, leaving team members in the lurch and straining relationships, according to DiNapoli.

“Provide sufficient notice, and collaborate with your manager and colleagues to develop a transition plan to help minimize disruption and facilitate a smoother exit,” she recommended.

While there’s no set guideline for how much notice to give, many consider at least two weeks to be best practice.

Quitting the Right Way

For some employees, the most nerve-wracking part of quitting is telling their boss. DiNapoli recommended scheduling a meeting when you can share the news calmly and professionally.

“Be prepared to explain your decision and express appreciation for the opportunity to make meaningful contributions and the experiences you’ve had with the company,” she advised. “This is not the time to get into a heated discussion.”

She also recommended preparing a resignation letter and knowing how you’ll respond if the company tries to retain you.

Overall, DiNapoli said, “When it comes to quitting a job the right way, it’s crucial to approach the conversation with your manager about your decision to leave with professionalism and respect, even though it can be uncomfortable. Providing adequate notice and aiming to part on good terms are key. This approach not only maintains your integrity but also keeps the door open for potential future opportunities and where your paths may cross again.”

Angela Gabriel is content manager, life sciences careers, at BioSpace. You can reach her at angela.gabriel@biospace.com and follow her on LinkedIn.

Interested in more career insights? Subscribe to Career Insider to receive our quarterly life sciences job market reports, career advice and more.