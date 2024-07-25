Xtant Medical to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 44th Annual Growth Conference & Private Company Showcase

BELGRADE, MT / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2024 / Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American:XTNT), a global medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders, today announced that Sean Browne, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Scott Neils, Chief Financial Officer, will attend the Canaccord Genuity 44th Annual Growth Conference & Private Company Showcase being held August 13-15, 2024 at the InterContinental Boston, an IHG Hotel.

Sean Browne, President and Chief Executive Officer will present on Wednesday, August 14th at 11:00 a.m. Eastern.

A video webcast of the presentation will be available at: https://wsw.com/webcast/canaccord98/xtnt/2523378

About Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc.

Xtant Medical’s mission of honoring the gift of donation so that our patients can live as full and complete a life as possible, is the driving force behind our company. Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (https://xtantmedical.com/) is a global medical technology company focused on the design, development, and commercialization of a comprehensive portfolio of orthobiologics and spinal implant systems to facilitate spinal fusion in complex spine, deformity and degenerative procedures. Xtant people are dedicated and talented, operating with the highest integrity to serve our customers.

